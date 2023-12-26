Roasted vs Raw Flax Seeds: Which is healthier?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know which form of flax seed is healthier

Flax seeds, hailed for their omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, have become a staple in many health-conscious diets. But a question often arises: "Should I roast them or keep them raw?" Both forms have their own advantages and the choice between the two relies on your preferences and the specific health benefits you hope to achieve. In this article, we'll explore the nuances of roasted and raw flax seeds to help you make an informed decision about incorporating these tiny powerhouses into your diet.

Nutritional Content:

Raw flax seeds are renowned for their rich content of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and lignans—compounds with antioxidant properties. Roasting flax seeds, on the other hand, might alter some of these nutrients due to the exposure to heat. While roasting may reduce omega-3 levels, it can enhance the bioavailability of certain nutrients, making them easier for the body to absorb.

Digestibility:

Roasting flax seeds can break down the hard outer shell, potentially aiding in better nutrient absorption. Some individuals find roasted flax seeds more palatable and easier to digest compared to their raw counterparts. However, the roasting process may also cause the oil in the seeds to turn rancid over time, leading to a potential loss of nutritional value.

Antinutrients:

Raw flax seeds contain compounds known as antinutrients, which can interfere with the absorption of minerals like zinc and iron. Roasting flax seeds may reduce the levels of antinutrients, promoting better mineral absorption. If you're concerned about nutrient absorption, opting for roasted flax seeds could be a beneficial choice.

Potential Risks:

It's essential to note that the roasting process, if done at high temperatures, may lead to the oxidation of healthy fats in flax seeds, diminishing their nutritional value. Additionally, overheating during roasting could create harmful compounds. Therefore, if you choose roasted flax seeds, it's advisable to roast them at lower temperatures to preserve their nutritional integrity.

Health Goals:

Your specific health goals and dietary requirements play a crucial role in determining whether roasted or raw flax seeds are a better fit for you. For individuals prioritizing optimal nutrient content and maintaining the integrity of essential fatty acids, raw flax seeds might be the preferred choice. Conversely, if digestibility, flavour, and convenience are your primary concerns, roasted flax seeds could be the way to go.

Read More Lifestyle News