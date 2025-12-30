Eat 2 roasted dates at night in winter: Ayurvedic benefits you should know Eating 2 roasted dates before bed in winter can improve digestion, boost immunity, enhance sleep quality and keep the body warm. An Ayurvedic expert explains the science-backed benefits and the right way to consume them.

You need to take special care of your body during winter. During winter, your digestive system weakens. Your hormonal balance can be disturbed, and fertility also decreases. That is why Ayurvedic experts tell you an effective remedy, which improves the fertility of both women and men. You can consume 2 roasted dates before going to bed at night.

In Ayurveda, dates are said to be very beneficial chemically. Its consumption increases the strength of the body and also increases fertility. By eating dates roasted in the winter season, heat comes in the body and vata dosha gets pacified.

Why are roasted dates beneficial for fertility?

According to Dr Chanchal Sharma, Director and Gynaecologist of Asha Ayurveda, when you eat food rich in nutrients, your fertility becomes good, hormones are also balanced, and the quality of seeds also improves.

On what aspects does roasted dates work?

Hormonal balance: Dates contain a variety of nutrients, such as iron, minerals, that improve the condition of the endocrine glands inside your body. With its consumption, your periods become regular, and ovulation occurs on time, which makes pregnancy easier.

Dates contain a variety of nutrients, such as iron, minerals, that improve the condition of the endocrine glands inside your body. With its consumption, your periods become regular, and ovulation occurs on time, which makes pregnancy easier. Strength of the uterus: Due to the weakening of the uterus, women have frequent miscarriages, so you can eat roasted dates before going to bed at night. This will strengthen the muscles of your uterus, and the baby will develop well after implantation.

Due to the weakening of the uterus, women have frequent miscarriages, so you can eat roasted dates before going to bed at night. This will strengthen the muscles of your uterus, and the baby will develop well after implantation. Improving the fertility of men: Roasted dates are also considered good for men's fertility. Its consumption increases the sperm count and motility of men, which makes it easier to conceive.

Why should you eat curd at night before going to bed?

Your body is repairing itself while sleeping, and if you eat roasted dates before sleeping, your body can absorb the nutrients present in them well. You can also take it with lukewarm milk before going to bed at night. This will improve your fertility and balance your hormones.

How to eat dried dates?

Before going to bed at night, roast 2 dates on a griddle and take them with lukewarm milk. Doing this regularly for 3 months will improve your fertility.

According to all the experts of Ayurveda, if you eat night-roasted dates continuously for 3 months in the winter season, then you will get better results in pregnancy. This keeps your body warm and also strengthens the uterus.

