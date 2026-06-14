Ranveer Brar shares the homemade chaat masala recipe he swears by | WATCH

New Delhi:

Chaat is all about balance. It needs the perfect mix of crunch, tanginess, spice and that irresistible flavour that keeps you coming back for another bite. According to celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, the secret to making truly memorable chaat lies in one simple ingredient: chaat masala.

Brar recently took to Instagram to share his recipe for homemade chaat masala. In the caption, he wrote, "Likh lijiyega, kyuki yehi sab ingredients aapki chaat ko yaadgar banayenge." For anyone who enjoys street-style snacks at home, the recipe offers a simple way to add extra depth and aroma to everything from fruit chaat and aloo chaat to salads and other savoury dishes.

The ingredients

Brar's spice blend uses a handful of pantry staples:

1 part cumin seeds

1 part fennel seeds

½ part coriander seeds

1 part black peppercorns (or more, depending on taste)

Red chilli powder

Salt

While the ingredients may sound simple, the combination creates a flavour profile that is earthy, peppery, slightly sweet and pleasantly spicy.

Steps to make the chaat masala

Start by dry-roasting the cumin seeds, fennel seeds, coriander seeds and black peppercorns in a pan.

This step helps release the essential oils in the spices, making their aroma and flavour more intense.

Once the spices are roasted and fragrant, transfer them to a bowl and add red chilli powder and salt. Grind everything together until you get a fine, aromatic powder.

According to Brar, salt not only enhances the flavour but also helps with the grinding process and preserves the aroma of the spices.

What makes homemade chaat masala special?

Homemade chaat masala allows you to control both freshness and flavour, something that packaged spice blends often cannot offer.

Freshly roasted spices typically have a stronger aroma and richer taste than pre-ground spices that may have been sitting on shelves for months.

The masala can be sprinkled over fruit, salads, chaats, roasted vegetables, sandwiches and yoghurt-based dishes.

Your kitchen's flavour enhancer

The beauty of chaat masala lies in its versatility. Just a small pinch can instantly elevate everyday snacks and dishes.

According to Ranveer Brar, these simple ingredients may be all you need to create a truly unforgettable chaat experience.

Also read: Why this nutritionist gave chole bhature 5/10 and how to turn it into a healthy 10/10