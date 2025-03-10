Rangbhari Ekadashi 2025: Bhog items to offer Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek blessings Seek divine blessings on Rangbhari Ekadashi 2025! Know what are the sacred bhog items to offer Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Learn how to worship with devotion and receive their gracious blessings.

In Hinduism, the fast of Rangbhari Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month. It is also known as Amalaki Ekadashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu and the Amla tree are worshipped. In Banaras, this Ekadashi is known as Rangbhari Ekadashi. On this day, there is also a ritual of worshipping Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Now, in such a situation, let us know what things can be offered to Shiva on this day to increase happiness and good fortune.

1. Kheer

The day of Rangbhari Ekadashi symbolizes the union of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. On this day, Lord Shiva brought Mother Parvati to Kashi for the first time after her Gauna ceremony. Therefore, this day is considered very special, and offering kheer to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati on this day has special significance. Kheer is considered a symbol of love and sweetness, which reflects the love and blessings of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Therefore, offer kheer on this day.

2. Malpua

By offering Malpua to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati on the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi, devotees get all kinds of happiness and prosperity. Along with this, one can also get relief from all kinds of troubles. Apart from this, to get the desired groom, definitely offer Malpua.

3. Honey

In astrology, honey is considered a symbol of sweetness and love. Offering honey to Shiva-Parvati on Rangbhari Ekadashi increases the sweetness and mutual love in married life. Not only this, honey is also considered very beneficial for health. Offering honey on this day pleases Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, and devotees get the blessings of good health and prosperity.

4. Thandai

Problems in married life can be solved by offering Thandai to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati love Thandai.

