Ram Navami 2025: Prepare these prasad items at home on auspicious occasion, know recipe The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated in the month of Chaitra. Prasad is also prepared in homes on this special ocassion. So let us know about the recipe of Prasad made on this day through this article.

The festival of Ram Navami is coming in a few days. This festival is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. Every year, the festival of Ram Navami is worth celebrating as Lord Shri Ram was born on this day. This festival, which comes in the month of Chaitra, will be celebrated on April 6 this year. Prasad is also made on Ram Navami. So, let's know about the recipe for making Prasad.

Halwa

Ingredients for Halwa

Semolina - 2 cups

Ghee- 1 cup

Finely chopped cashews – 1 teaspoon

Finely chopped almonds – 1 teaspoon

Raisins – 1 teaspoon

Cardamom powder - a pinch

Finely chopped coconut – 1 teaspoon

Sugar - 1 cup

Milk – half a cup

Saffron

How to make

To make halwa, first, heat the milk. If you use condensed milk, then the halwa turns out very good.

Now, after heating ghee in a pan, roast the semolina till it turns golden. Now add cardamom powder, milk and saffron to it.

Now, mix sugar and some dry fruits in it. Keep stirring it continuously. When it is cooked well and thickens, take it out and decorate it with the remaining dry fruits.

Chana and Puri recipe

Ingredients for chana

Black gram - 1 cup

Rock salt - to taste

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Ginger – 1 small piece

Green chilies- 2

Turmeric - 1 teaspoon

Asafoetida - A pinch

How to make

Wash the chickpeas thoroughly and keep them in the water for a few hours. When the chickpeas swell, put them in a pressure cooker and cook with salt and turmeric until 2-3 whistles.

Now, heat oil or ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds and asafoetida to it. When the cumin seeds crackle, add ginger and chilli paste and fry it.

Now add the chickpeas to it and cook it well. Mix salt, a little turmeric and garam masala as well. Your black chickpeas are ready.

Ingredients for Puri

Flour - 1 cup

Ghee - 2-3 teaspoons

Salt to taste

How to make

Add salt and ghee to the flour and mix well. Now add water little by little and knead the dough. Leave it to rest for some time.

Now heat oil in a pan and fry the puris one by one. This way, the prasad will be prepared easily.

