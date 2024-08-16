Raksha Bandhan 2024: Elevate your rakhi celebration with this irresistible Ghewar recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2024 with this irresistible Ghewar recipe.

The delicious Ghewar is mostly eaten in the month of Sawan. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, the brothers are fed with Ghewar to make them happy. Although Ghewar is available in abundance in the market, but homemade sweets are something else. You can easily make Ghewar at home with pure Desi Ghee. The special thing is that after making Ghewar, you can store it for many days. You can prepare Ghewar to eat quickly whenever you want. Let's know what is the easy recipe of Ghewar.

Ingredients for making Ghewar:

To make a Ghewar batter, you need half a cup of Desi Ghee, 1 big bowl of ice, 2 cups of all-purpose flour, half a cup of cold milk, 3 cups of cold water, and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

To make the syrup, you need 1 cup of sugar and half a cup of water. Ghee is needed for frying and dry fruits, mawa, cardamom and silver foil are needed for garnishing.

Easy recipe to make Ghewar:

First step- First of all, take melted ghee in a bowl, add ice to it and start rubbing it. Now keep rubbing the ghee until it becomes like cream. By doing this for about 5-6 minutes, the ghee will turn into white cream.

Second step- Now sift the flour and add cold milk while mixing. We have to prepare a thin mixture from this. Now add cold water to make the batter and keep beating with a beater. You have to make a thin batter.

Third step- Now keep stirring the batter with the help of a whisk and mix lemon juice. You have to keep whisking it continuously and use only cold water from the fridge.

Fourth step- Now take a pan or a high-sided wok and heat ghee in it. Now pour a little batter (about 2 spoons) in the middle and then pour the batter little by little 10-15 times in this manner.

Fifth step- When a light circle is formed, make a hole in the middle with the help of a knife and bake it till it becomes golden. You have to pour the batter from the top so that it does not settle at the bottom and a net-like shape starts forming on top. With the help of a knife, move the Ghewar from the side and take out the Ghewar by inserting a knife in the middle.

Sixth step- Now prepare the syrup by mixing sugar and water in a pan and boiling it for 5 minutes. Now place the Ghewar on a plate and pour the syrup over it. The Ghewar should be well immersed in the syrup.

Seventh step- Now blend the mawa with a spoon and if you want, add 1-2 spoons of milk to make it creamy. Now spread it well on the entire ghewar and put your favourite dry fruits on top. Also, sprinkle some cardamom powder on it.

Eighth step- Serve ghewar by applying silver foil. If you want, you can also colour it yellow by adding saffron milk to mawa. This homemade desi ghee ghewar will be so tasty that you will finish it all in one go.

