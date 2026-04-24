Raghav Chadha’s almond milk mango shake: Simple step-by-step recipe to try at home

New Delhi:

There has been a lot of chatter around Raghav Chadha lately. The Rajya Sabha MP recently made a major political shift, quitting the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the Bhartiya Janata Party along with some other MPs, marking a significant realignment in national politics. But beyond the headlines and party dynamics, there are also these quieter, more personal glimpses into his everyday life that occasionally resurface.

One such moment comes from an older interaction, long before the current buzz. In a conversation with Curly Tales, Chadha had shared a detail from his home kitchen. Not policy. Not politics. Just a drink he clearly enjoys.

A mango shake Raghav Chadha swears by

Talking about food habits at home, he had said, “Humare ghar mein ek bada special mango shake banta hai. Which is with almond milk. Hum khate sab kuch hain, peete sab kuch hain. Just a healthy version (of everything).”

It is a simple switch, really. Regular milk replaced with almond milk. But that one change makes the drink lighter, without taking away the creamy texture people expect from a mango shake.

Interestingly, he pointed out having it even in October. Not exactly peak mango season in Delhi. Which makes it feel more like a habit than a seasonal craving.

What goes into this almond mango shake

The recipe itself is straightforward. No complicated steps. Just a few ingredients that come together easily.

Ingredients:

1 to 2 ripe mangoes, preferably Alphonso or Safeda, peeled and cubed

1 cup cold almond milk

A handful of almonds and cashews

1 tablespoon honey, optional depending on sweetness

3 to 4 ice cubes

Sliced pistachios or almond slivers for garnishing

Why this version of mango shake feels lighter

There is a reason this version is often described as a healthier take.

Almond milk offers a dairy-free base that is lower in calories and still rich in vitamins

Nuts add protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients

Honey, when used, replaces refined sugar and keeps the sweetness more natural

It is not dramatically different. Just slightly cleaner. That is the idea.

How to make almond mango shake at home

The process does not take much time.

Wash, peel, and cube the mangoes, removing the seed

Add the mango pieces, almond milk, and nuts into a blender

Add honey if needed, along with ice cubes

Blend on high until the texture turns smooth and creamy

Pour into a glass and top with pistachios or almond slivers

That is it. Done.

A small detail that stuck

It is easy to overlook something like this. A drink mentioned in an old interview. But sometimes, these small details tend to linger.

Simple food. Slightly adjusted. Still familiar. And maybe that is why it works.

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