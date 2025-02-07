Quinoa: Know benefits of this weight loss-friendly superfood and how to include it in your diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the benefits of quinoa for weight loss and how to include it in your diet.

For weight loss, most people start skipping meals without looking for healthy options for food, due to which the lack of nutrition in the body starts increasing, but the weight remains the same. In such a situation, by replacing bread, pasta and poha with quinoa, not only can the accumulation of calories be prevented but the body also gets nutrition from it. Apart from the amount of protein, minerals and vitamins present in quinoa, it is not only gluten-free but also provides plant protein. In such a situation, apart from breakfast and lunch, it is a healthy option for dinner. Know the benefits of quinoa and also the options to include it in the diet.

What is quinoa?

Quinoa is a superfood, which is also called pseudocereal. Its seeds are rich in starch and contain a high amount of protein. Including it in the diet maintains the correct balance of amino acids in the body. This provides the body with compounds like minerals, vitamins, polyphenols and flavonoids. According to experts, its seeds are soluble and absorb water. It contains omega 6 and vitamin E.

How to include quinoa in the diet

Quinoa Salad: First of all, boil the quinoa and strain it. Now you can use the cooked quinoa for a nutritious salad. For this, add salt to the quinoa as per taste and then serve it with vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. To enhance its taste, you can add lemon juice, black pepper and coriander leaves. You can serve a healthy one-pot meal by combining quinoa with a protein source like roasted vegetables, grilled chicken or tofu. This helps in consuming a balanced meal and keeps you feeling full for longer.

Quinoa Porridge: Cook quinoa with milk or a plant-based alternative and enjoy it as a nutritious breakfast. You can add nuts, seeds and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup to it and add your favourite toppings.

Quinoa Stir-Fry: Mix cooked quinoa with stir-fried vegetables, protein and a tasty sauce and make an instant meal option. You can include it in your meal anytime, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. This can provide nutrition to the body.

Quinoa Soup: To make meals healthy and solve the problem of weight gain, include quinoa in soups and stews. This provides nutrition to the body and also prevents the problem of dehydration. Generally, in winter, it is beneficial to consume it mixed in tomato or mixed vegetable soup.

Quinoa Dessert: Quinoa flour or cooked quinoa can be used in baking recipes like cookies, muffins and cakes. This can satisfy your dessert cravings and make for a healthy meal.

