Prebiotic to Dietary Fibre: Doctor shares 4 benefits of mangoes for gut health Traditionally, people have utilised mangoes to treat digestive problems like constipation. A physician describes the substantial benefits of mangoes for gut health.

Mango is a fruit which is loved by people the most globally. But did you know that because of their high nutritional content, mangoes are good for your gut? In a January 11 post, gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab, MD, who often posts on Instagram about liver, gut, and kidney health, listed some reasons why mangoes are good for the gut.

He said, “Mangos are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients and bioactive compounds that offer significant gut health benefits. Here are some key reasons mangos can support a healthy gut.”

Dr Salhab claims that the prebiotic fibres in mangoes can support a healthy gut microbiome by assisting in the regulation of the balance of gut bacteria. Mangoes are also a great source of dietary fibre, which promotes the growth of good gut flora, helps control bowel movements, and avoids constipation.

Describing the four ways that mangoes can be a tasty and nourishing part of a diet that is good for your gut, Dr Salhab said:

Rich in dietary fibre

Mangos contain soluble and insoluble fibre, which aids in digestion and helps regulate bowel movements.

Fibre feeds beneficial gut bacteria, supporting a diverse and balanced gut microbiome.

Natural source of polyphenols

Mangos are high in polyphenols like mangiferin, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Polyphenols may improve gut barrier function and promote the growth of good gut bacteria.

Support for gut motility

The natural enzymes in mangos, such as amylases, assist in breaking down carbohydrates, enhancing digestion.

Regular consumption may help reduce constipation due to their mild laxative effect.

Prebiotic effects

Compounds in mangos can act as prebiotics, feeding the gut’s beneficial bacteria and fostering a thriving gut microbiome.

