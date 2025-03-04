Pre-workout breakfasts: Try these quick and easy options to fuel your body Your breakfast needs to be fuel for your body when you workout. It should have vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and carbs among other nutrients. Here are a few quick and easy breakfast options that can help fuel your body before a workout.

Your breakfast is the most important meal of the day and hence, you should never skip it. If you're someone who works out after your breakfast, you need to eat something that gives you energy and keeps you full while also not making you sluggish.

Your breakfast needs to be fuel for your body when you workout. It should have vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and carbs among other nutrients. Here are a few quick and easy breakfast options that can help fuel your body before a workout.

Banana with Almond Butter

Bananas are rich in potassium which helps prevent muscle cramps during exercise and almond butter gives you healthy fats and protein that helps you stay full for long. Together, they are a good source of carbs and protein that can give you energy without feeling too heavy.

Greek Yoghurt with Berries and Honey

Greek yoghurt is high in protein which helps in muscle recovery and maintains energy levels throughout your workout. Berries give you antioxidants that fight inflammation and the natural sugars from honey offer a quick source of energy.

Oatmeal with Protein Powder

Oats are a great source of complex carbohydrates that provide slow-releasing energy for longer workouts. Adding protein powder gives you an additional protein boost to help repair muscles during and after exercise.

Whole Grain Toast with Avocado and Egg

This combination gives you a balance of protein, healthy fats and complex carbs, all of which make making it a good pre-workout meal. Whole grain toast provides slow-releasing energy, avocado offers healthy fats and eggs are a fantastic source of protein that supports muscle repair.

Smoothie with Spinach, Banana and Protein

A smoothie is a quick and easy way that gives you a variety of nutrients. Spinach provides vitamins and minerals while the banana adds potassium and carbs for energy. Protein powder makes sure you get the muscle-building nutrients you need.

Apple Slices with Peanut Butter

Apples are a great source of fibre and natural sugars which gives you an energy boost whereas peanut butter gives you protein and healthy fats to keep you full for longer. This combination also helps to stabilize blood sugar levels during a workout.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025: Dos and don'ts to follow while fasting during the holy month