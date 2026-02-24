3 popular food combinations nutritionist warns against: Are they really harming your digestion?

New Delhi:

Food debates rarely stay confined to the dining table anymore. A recent Instagram reel by nutritionist Saloni has sparked fresh conversations online after she warned that three everyday food combinations could quietly harm digestion, and claimed most Indians consume them regularly without realising the impact.

The video struck a nerve because the foods in question are hardly unusual. Milk with breakfast cereal, honey drizzled over hot dishes or fish, followed by dairy desserts, are part of many daily routines. But do these combinations genuinely damage the gut, or is the science more complicated? Expert says the answer lies somewhere in between.

Milk and citrus fruits: Uncomfortable for some, harmless for others

The idea that milk should not be combined with sour foods has existed for generations. Citrus fruits contain natural acids, while milk carries proteins such as casein that begin to curdle when exposed to acidity. That reaction sounds alarming, but gastroenterologists point out that curdling is exactly what happens during normal digestion anyway. The stomach itself is highly acidic. Where problems may arise is in sensitivity.

People who already struggle with acid reflux, lactose intolerance or gastritis sometimes report heaviness or bloating when acidic fruits and dairy are consumed together. A glass of orange juice alongside milk-based cereal, for example, may feel uncomfortable for some individuals. Expert says the takeaway is simple: discomfort matters more than rules. If a combination repeatedly causes symptoms, spacing foods apart can help.

Honey with heated fats: What the evidence actually shows

Another claim circulating online warns against combining honey with hot or fatty foods. Nutrition researchers agree that overheating honey at very high temperatures can reduce some of its natural enzymes and antioxidants. Similarly, repeatedly reheated cooking oils are known to produce oxidised compounds linked to inflammation.

But experts caution against assuming that eating honey alongside fats in the stomach automatically creates harmful chemical reactions.

“The larger concern is cooking practices,” says dietitians who studies metabolic health. Frequent consumption of deep-fried or reheated oils carries clearer risks than occasional food pairings. In other words, how food is prepared may matter far more than which ingredients share the same plate.

Fish and dairy: A long-standing belief with mixed evidence

Perhaps the most debated pairing is fish with milk or other dairy products. Many households avoid it entirely, believing it can trigger allergies or skin conditions. Modern medicine does not support a universal ban.

Food allergies develop when the immune system reacts to specific proteins, not necessarily because two foods are eaten together. However, seafood can contain higher histamine levels, particularly if storage conditions are poor, and some people are sensitive to histamine build-up. For them, heavy meals combining rich dairy and seafood might feel difficult to digest. Doctors say individual tolerance plays the biggest role. Someone with no allergies may experience no issues at all, while others could notice discomfort.

Food fears spread quickly online, especially when scientific language is involved.

