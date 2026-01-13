Pongal recipes: How to make Ven Pongal, Sakkarai Pongal and Medu Vada Pongal cooking is about simplicity and comfort. These three classic dishes - Ven Pongal, Sakkarai Pongal and Medu Vada - are enough for a complete festive meal.

New Delhi:

Pongal cooking is not about pulling off an elaborate feast. It is about slowing down, using what you already have in the kitchen and letting simple ingredients shine. The festival itself celebrates abundance and gratitude, and the food reflects that mood perfectly. Warm, comforting and meant to be shared.

If you are short on time or cooking for a small gathering, focusing on just three dishes is more than enough. A savoury centrepiece, a sweet essential and one crispy accompaniment create a balanced, festive plate that feels complete without being overwhelming.

Ven Pongal recipe: Ingredients and method

What you need

Rice, yellow moong dal, ghee, whole black pepper, cumin seeds, ginger, curry leaves, cashews and salt. A pinch of asafoetida is optional but welcome.

How to make it

Dry roast the moong dal lightly until it smells nutty. Wash it along with the rice and cook both together with enough water until very soft and creamy. Pongal should be mushy, not grainy.

Heat ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds, crushed black pepper, chopped ginger, curry leaves and cashews. Add this tempering, which was once scented and golden, to the cooked rice and dal. Add salt to it and make it ready by adding hot water, if required. Serve it hot, preferably with coconut chutney or sambar.

Sakkarai Pongal recipe: Ingredients and method

What you need

Rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, cardamom, cashews, raisins and a little milk or water.

How to make it

Cook rice and moong dal together until soft. In another pan, melt jaggery in water and strain it to remove impurities. Add this liquid to the cooked rice and dal.

Cook on low heat until everything comes together and thickens slightly. Finish with ghee, crushed cardamom, cashews and raisins fried till golden. The texture should be rich and glossy, not dry. Let it rest for a few minutes before serving so the flavours settle.

Medu Vada recipe: Ingredients and method

What you need

Urad dal, ginger, green chillies, curry leaves, black pepper, salt and oil for frying.

How to make it

Urad dal should be soaked for a few hours and then made into a fluffy paste with very little water. Chopped ginger, green chilies, curry leaves, broken pepper, and salt need to be mixed with it.

Shape the dough into little doughnuts with a hole in the middle. Fry in hot oil until crisp. Keep the heat medium so that they cook through without browning. Serve hot with chutney or have with your Pongal.

Happy Pongal cooking!

