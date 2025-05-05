Pomegranate raita recipe: Follow step-by-step guide to make this refreshing dish, know benefits Whenever guests come home during summer, serve refreshing pomegranate raita - this healthy combo of curd and pomegranate will win everyone's heart. Follow the step-by-step guide to make it.

Cold things in summer not only cool the body but also provide internal energy and peace of mind. Both curd and pomegranate are such superfoods that help in keeping the body hydrated in summer. When both of these are mixed and made into pomegranate raita, it tastes better and doubles the benefits.

Ingredients for pomegranate raita

Fresh thick curd: 1 cup

Pomegranate seeds: 1/2 cup

Roasted cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Black salt as per taste

A pinch of white salt

Black pepper powder: 1/4 tsp

Coriander leaves (finely chopped): 1 teaspoon (for garnish)

How to make pomegranate raita

First of all, take curd in a bowl and whisk it well so that it becomes smooth.

Now add roasted cumin powder, black salt, white salt, and black pepper to it.

Then add pomegranate seeds to it and mix it gently.

Keep the raita in the fridge for 15-20 minutes so that it cools down.

Before serving, sprinkle green coriander on top and serve cold raita.

Tip: If you want, you can also add finely chopped mint leaves to it; this will make the taste even fresher.

Benefits of eating pomegranate raita

In summer, essential minerals also get removed from the body along with sweat. Yoghurt and pomegranate together help in maintaining the amount of water in the body.

The probiotics present in curd keep the digestive system healthy, and pomegranate is rich in fibre, which helps in eliminating problems like constipation.

Pomegranate contains vitamin C and antioxidants, which help in boosting immunity, while yoghurt also helps in fighting bacteria.

In summer, sweat and sunlight affect the skin; in such a situation, curd and pomegranate cool the skin from the inside and keep it glowing.

Low in calories and high in nutrition, this raita fills the stomach and reduces unnecessary food cravings, thus keeping weight under control.

It is important to take care of both health and taste in summer. In such a situation, pomegranate raita is a great option, which is both tasty and healthy. Include it in your daily meal and keep yourself fresh and fit in summer.

