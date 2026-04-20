Jhaal Muri in the spotlight after PM Modi’s Jhargram stop: Here’s how to make it

New Delhi:

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a break from his frenzied election campaign trail to have a hurried bite of Jhaal Muri, this humble dish made it into everyone's social media feed. This viral moment of PM Modi enjoying a traditional Kolkata snack made everyone curious about the dish.

However, the popularity of this dish is not confined to West Bengal only, but is spreading across the world like wildfire. Here is how you can prepare this famous Bengali dish at home.

What makes Jhaal Muri so irresistible

Jhaal Muri is not just a food item, but a whole experience. It is quickly prepared by mixing all the ingredients together in such a manner that the taste, the crunchiness, and the spiciness balance out each other to produce something that seems like an innate talent.

Things that will be required to make Jhaal Muri

Do not forget what must go in there!

Murmura/ puffed rice

Onions, finely chopped

Green chilly (as per taste)

Potatoes boiled and cubed

Roasted peanuts

Coriander leaves

Mustard oil (absolutely necessary for authentic flavor)

Tamarind chutney

Chaat masala

Red chili powder

Salt

Lemon

How to make Jhaal Muri at home

Start by taking a large mixing bowl; speed matters here, because you want to keep the puffed rice crisp.

Add the puffed rice, followed by onions, chillies, potatoes, and peanuts. Sprinkle in chaat masala, red chilli powder, and salt. Now comes the defining step: drizzle a small amount of mustard oil. This is what gives Jhaal Muri its sharp, signature aroma.

Add tamarind chutney for a hint of tang, toss everything quickly, and finish with coriander and a squeeze of lemon. Mix well, serve immediately, and if you want the full street-style feel, scoop it into a paper cone.

The secret lies in the mustard oil

If there’s one ingredient that defines Jhaal Muri, it’s mustard oil. Just a small drizzle transforms the entire mix, adding a pungent, almost wasabi-like kick that lingers. Skip it, and you’ll still have a snack; include it, and you’ll have Jhaal Muri.

A snack that tells a bigger story

From roadside vendors in Kolkata to a spontaneous pit stop by the prime minister, Jhaal Muri continues to cut across class, geography, and occasion. It’s fast food in the truest sense, not industrial, but immediate, assembled in front of you, and bursting with personality.

And perhaps that’s why it resonates. In a country of complex cuisines, sometimes all it takes is puffed rice, a splash of mustard oil, and a moment to pause.

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