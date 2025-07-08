Perimenopause weight gain? Nutrition coach recommends 10 foods to help you lose belly fat Tackle perimenopause weight gain with the right foods! Nutrition coach shares 10 belly-fat-busting foods to help you achieve your weight loss goals. Start eating your way to a slimmer you!

Nutritionist Karen Jones, who posts helpful hints on a daily basis about coping with perimenopause symptoms on her Instagram page, understands this dilemma all too well. "I was doing all the right things—eating clean, exercising, decreasing the treats. But belly fat hung around. My energy plummeted. Bloating became my new reality," she recently posted. "As a nutritionist, I knew this wasn't a willpower issue—it was hormonal."

The best news? You definitely can shed recalcitrant belly fat with healthy food and habits. Karen asserts, "These 10 foods changed my life. I eat them on repeat to feel full, lower inflammation, and facilitate fat loss without restriction or burnout."

Below are Karen's go-to foods that will assist you with losing perimenopause belly fat and have you feeling your best:

1. Eggs: Amazing protein and choline sources, eggs put your metabolism into overdrive and curb fat storage. Begin your day with these amazing powerhouses!

2. Salmon: With their abundance of Omega-3s, salmon is necessary for decreasing inflammation and maintaining cortisol in the body at a healthy level. And it tastes great, to boot!

3. Chicken: Lean protein through and through, chicken offers protein, zinc, and collagen, all of which are metabolism aiders and healthy hormone function facilitators.

4. Greek Yoghurt: Packed with protein and probiotics, Greek yoghurt is great for gut health and muscle maintenance – both important to the healthy metabolism.

5. Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard come to mind! These greens have magnesium that helps quiet cortisol and healthy oestrogen metabolism.

6. Avocado: Don't be afraid of these good fats! Avocados regulate blood sugar and reduce hunger greatly, making you satisfied.

7. Berries: Low-sugar, sweet berries are full of antioxidants and offer crucial insulin assistance. Include them in smoothies or yoghurt, or munch on them!

8. Sweet Potatoes: Rich in fibre and slow-digesting carbohydrates, sweet potatoes provide sustained energy and support thyroid function – essential to metabolism.

9. Seeds (Chia, Flax, Pumpkin): Small but mighty! These seeds are rich in fibre, Omega-3s, and essential minerals that support hormone balance and digestive health.

10. Cruciferous Vegetables: Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts – these vegetables are packed with sulforaphane, a compound that assists with oestrogen detoxification and reducing inflammation, both of which are key to tolerating perimenopause symptoms.

Through the inclusion of these nutrition-rich foods in your everyday diet, you'll give your body what it needs to better cope with the hormonal swings of perimenopause, lose resistant belly fat, and feel more energetic and alive.