Parsi New Year 2024: Patra ni Machhi to Berry Polau, mouth-watering Parsi delicacies to celebrate Navroz

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mouth-watering Parsi delicacies to celebrate Navroz

Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, is a significant festival celebrated by the Parsi community around the world. It marks the beginning of the Parsi calendar and is a time for new beginnings, fresh starts, and thanksgiving. Navroz is a day of great celebration, with families and friends coming together to enjoy traditional Parsi delicacies and indulge in festivities.

In 2024, the Parsi New Year will be celebrated on August 16th, and preparations for this auspicious day have already begun in the Parsi households. One of the most important aspects of Navroz celebrations is the food. Parsi cuisine is known for its unique blend of Persian and Indian flavours, and Navroz is the perfect occasion to savour some mouth-watering dishes.

Here are some must-try Parsi dishes to add to your Navroz menu:

Patra ni Machhi

No Parsi New Year celebration is complete without the famous Patra ni Machhi. This dish translates to "fish wrapped in leaves" and is a traditional Parsi delicacy made with pomfret fish marinated in a flavorful paste of coconut, coriander, and green chillies. The fish is then wrapped in banana leaves and steamed to perfection. The result is a tender and juicy fish with a burst of flavours that will leave you wanting more.

Berry Pulao

Another must-have dish on a Parsi New Year menu is Berry Pulao. This aromatic rice dish is made with basmati rice, tender meat (usually mutton or chicken), and dried berries such as cranberries or barberries. The rice is cooked in a rich gravy made with caramelized onions, spices, and herbs, giving it a unique sweet and savoury flavour. Served with a side of yoghurt or chutney, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Patra ni Paneer

For our vegetarian friends, Patra ni Paneer is a delicious alternative to Patra ni Machhi. This dish is made with cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in a similar paste used for the fish version. The paneer is then wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, resulting in a melt-in-your-mouth dish that bursts with flavours.

Sali Boti

No Parsi celebration is complete without Sali Boti, a quintessential Parsi dish made with mutton or lamb cooked in a spicy tomato and onion gravy, topped with crispy potato straw (sali). The combination of tender meat and crunchy potato makes this dish a favourite among Parsi households and a must-try for Navroz.

Lagan nu Custard

No meal is complete without dessert, and for Parsis, Lagan nu Custard is the perfect way to end a delicious Navroz feast. This baked custard is made with milk, eggs, and sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and nutmeg. It is rich, and creamy, and has a beautiful golden-brown top that makes it irresistible. Traditionally served at weddings (hence the name "lagan"), this custard is a sweet reminder of the joyous occasion of Navroz.

