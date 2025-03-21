Parathas to millets; ways to incorporate protein in your daily meals It is a popular belief that the best sources of protein come from an animal-based diet, however, that is not true. While these might be better sources, you can also get the required protein from vegetarian foods. However, if you're confused about how to add proteins to your diet, here are some ways

Protein is an extremely important nutrient that helps in digestion, builds muscles and makes antibodies. Your daily diet should include proteins so that all these functions are performed smoothly. An adult needs about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, according to Harvard Health. Also, protein is known to have several health benefits.

It is a popular belief that the best sources of protein come from an animal-based diet, however, that is not true. While these might be better sources, you can also get the required protein from vegetarian foods. However, if you're confused about how to add proteins to your diet, here are some ways to incorporate the macro-nutrient into your daily meals.

Add Lentils and Legumes (Dal)

Lentils (dal) are a rich source of plant-based protein. They are a staple in Indian cuisine and you can include them in various forms, such as dal, sambar or even in curries. Lentils like moong dal, toor dal and masoor dal are excellent options for boosting protein intake.

Include Paneer (Cottage Cheese)

Paneer is an excellent source of protein and can be added to a variety of dishes, from curries like paneer butter masala to snacks like paneer tikka. Paneer is rich in both casein and whey proteins, making it an ideal protein.

Incorporate Quinoa or Millet

Quinoa and millets (like ragi, foxtail and bajra) are great alternatives to rice. These whole grains are higher in protein and fibre compared to traditional rice. You can make millet khichdi, quinoa pulao or use these grains in salads and upma.

Roasted Chickpeas or Moong Dal

Roasted chickpeas (chana) or moong dal are crunchy snacks that are packed with protein. You can easily roast them at home with some spices for added flavour. They are high in protein and fibre.

Protein-Packed Parathas

Parathas can be made protein-rich by adding ingredients like paneer, soy or legumes to the dough. For instance, you can make stuffed parathas with mashed dal or paneer filling. You can also add spinach or methi to the dough to increase protein content.

Eggs for Breakfast or Meals

Eggs are a good source of high-quality protein and can be easily added to breakfast or meals. You can enjoy scrambled eggs, omelettes with vegetables or even boiled eggs. Eggs are versatile and can be added to parathas, salads or as a side dish to main meals.

ALSO READ: Massage your head with this oil for good night's sleep; know benefits