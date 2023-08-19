Onam 2023: What is Sadhya? Know about Kerala's traditional dishes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Onam 2023

Onam, the auspicious festival of Kerala is just around the corner. The ten-day-long festival will begin on August 20 and end on August 31. Day 1 is observed as Atham, followed by Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and Thiruvonam.

Indian festivals are synonymous with scrumptious dishes and Onam is one such festival that has a rich culture of food. The harvest festival is celebrated with joviality and a colourful spread served on banana leaves called Sadhya. The feast takes place on the Day 10 of the Onam festival.

What is Onam Sadhya?

Served on a banana leaf, Onam Sadhya is a multi-course pure vegetarian meal with more than 25 dishes. The meal consists of dishes from across the state, like curries, red rice, pottu, fried snacks, thoran, and others. Among 25, 13 dishes are the important ones and should be in the meal necessarily. Below are the 13 dishes:

Thoran

Kalan

Olan

Erissery

Aviyal

Puli Inji

Upperi

Ada Pradhaman

Paal Payasam

Mor Curry

Rasam

Sambar

Rice

Keralities relish Sadhya with their hands and avoid spoons and forks. The preparation of Onam Sadhya starts a day before the feast and holds an important significance. On the last day of the 10-day-long festival, families gather to cook, eat, and celebrate their camaraderie.

Onam 2023 wishes

May the spirit of Onam remain everywhere whatever we do in your life, whatever we hope, think, and want to achieve in our lives. Happy Onam!

Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, peace, prosperity, and love. Wish you a very happy Onam.

On the happy occasion of Onam, may you have an abundance of joy in your life, good health, and immense prosperity. Wishing a very happy Onam to you and your entire family!

May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.

This Onam I wish you to have a good life, a successful career, and a wonderful life. Have a wonderful Onam!

