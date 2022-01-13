Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
Omicron Scare: Carrot-ginger soup in winter can help build immunity, know other benefits as well

While carrots contain antioxidants, vitamin A and beta-carotene, which work to keep our body away from diseases, ginger contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which work to strengthen immunity. The carrot-ginger soup in the winter season is very beneficial for health.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
January 13, 2022
Building immunity and taking vital nutrients, minerals have become really important to save our body from the third wave of COVID. Also, with winter season in place and a drop in the temperature, it is even more important to keep ourselves protected. Consuming carrot-ginger soup can help you not only boost your immunity but also quench your thirst to have something hot in winters. While carrots contain antioxidants, vitamin A and beta-carotene, which work to keep our body away from diseases, ginger contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which work to strengthen immunity. 

The carrot-ginger soup in the winter season is very beneficial for health. Let us know how to make carrot-ginger soup and other benefits. 

How to make Carrot-Ginger Soup 

  • First heat olive oil in a pan.
  • After this, add onion, salt, pepper and fry for at least 5 minutes. 
  • Now add cloves, garlic and chopped carrots to it. 
  • cover it and cook for 5 minutes.
  • Add a piece of ginger to it.
  • When it is cooked well, add a teaspoon of lemon juice or vinegar to it. 
  • Cook it for about 20 minutes.
  • After that grind this mixture in a mixer grinder. 
  • Now filter it and consume it.
  • If you want, you can add coriander leaves on top.

Carrot-ginger soup helps in boosting immunity

As Vitamin A is present in a good quantity in this soup, it works to enhance eyesight. People who have any problem related to eyes should definitely consume carrot-ginger soup.

Ginger has antioxidant and inflammatory properties. Consuming this soup will keep you away from many diseases including cold. Also, if you have a problem of swelling or sore throat, then definitely consume carrot-ginger soup.  

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before making any drastic changes in your diet)

