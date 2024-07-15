Odisha's Magji Laddu gets GI tag, know how to make the delicious Indian sweet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Odisha's Magji Laddu gets a GI tag.

Odisha, also known as the land of temples and traditions, is a state in eastern India that is rich in culture and culinary delights. From scrumptious seafood to delectable desserts, Odisha has something to offer for every food lover. One such delicacy that has recently gained popularity and recognition is the Magji Laddu, which has been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The Magji Laddu is a traditional sweet dish that originated in the Kalahandi district of Odisha and has been a part of the state's culinary heritage for centuries. It is considered to be a must-have dessert during festivals, weddings, and other auspicious occasions. The GI tag has brought well-deserved recognition and protection to this humble sweet, highlighting its unique taste and cultural significance.

What is a GI tag?

A geographical indicator (GI) is a label applied to goods that originated in a certain region and have characteristics or a reputation unique to that region. A sign that identifies a product as coming from a specific location is necessary for it to serve as a GI.

According to reports, the Dhenkanal Sweets Association and the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) registered for the esteemed GI tag for the confection in Chennai in 2020. The recipe for magji laddu, which is made with chhena and dry fruits, has been handed down over the years, making its background just as rich as its components.

History of Magji Laddu:

The origins of Magji Laddu can be traced back to the Kalahandi district in Odisha, where it was traditionally made by the tribal community of Majhis. These Majhis were known for their impeccable culinary skills, especially when it came to making sweets. Over time, the Magji Laddu gained popularity among the locals and became an essential part of festivals and celebrations.

Ingredients Used:

The main ingredients used in making Magji Laddu are wheat flour, ghee (clarified butter), jaggery (unrefined sugar), coconut, cardamom powder, and nuts like almonds and cashews. These simple yet flavorful ingredients come together to create a unique taste that sets Magji Laddu apart from other Indian sweets.

How to make Magji laddu:

In a pan, add ghee and roast the wheat flour on low heat until it turns golden brown. Keep stirring to ensure that it doesn't burn.

In another pan, heat water and add grated jaggery to make a syrup. Stir until the jaggery melts completely.

Add the jaggery syrup to the roasted wheat flour and mix well.

Once the dough starts to come together, add freshly grated coconut and cardamom powder. Mix until well combined.

Take small portions of the dough and shape them into laddus.

Roll the laddus in chopped almonds and cashews.

Brush the laddus with ghee for a glossy finish.

Let the laddus cool and set for an hour before serving.

So, the next time you visit Odisha, don't forget to savour this sweet treat for your taste buds. And for those who can't make a trip, try making it at home and experience the rich flavours of Magji Laddu. Trust us; it will be a sweet delight that you won't forget.

