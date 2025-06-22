Not sure what to pack for office lunch? Try these easy Indian meal recipes for a healthy, filling lunch One might feel burdened about what to pack for lunch each day. Not to worry as we share with you some easy Indian meal recipes for a healthy and filling lunch.

Office lunch needs to be light while also filling. Eating very heavy food can make you feel sleepy and drowsy after lunch, and that is not something that anyone would want. As much as you would want a nap, there's a pile of work that needs to be done. Hence, it is important that you pack something that is easy to make, light and also filling.

With so many boxes to tick, one might feel burdened about what to pack for lunch each day. Not to worry as we share with you some easy Indian meal recipes for a healthy and filling lunch.

Vegetable Khichdi

This is a comforting one-pot meal, that is made with rice, moong dal and assorted vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans. It is light on the stomach yet filling due to the fibre and protein in it. You can pair it with curd or pickle of your choice.

Chickpea Salad (Chana Chaat)

For this, soak and boil chickpeas, and the toss it with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, coriander, lemon juice, and chaat masala. This makes for a nutritious and protein-rich salad that is great for people who are on a weight loss diet.

Vegetable Pulao with Raita

This dish is cooked with basmati rice, peas, carrots and whole spices. Vegetable pulao is flavourful and can be made in no time. You can pair it with cucumber or boondi raita, and this combo makes for a light yet satisfying meal.

Paneer Bhurji with Chapati

This dish is ideal for vegetarians. Scrambled paneer sauteed with onions, tomatoes, capsicum and spices. This is high in protein and also has an amazing taste. You can either wrap it in chapatis or serve it on the side with some salad.

Idli with Podi or Vegetable Sambar

Steamed idlis are low in calories and can be digested very easily. You can pack them with dry chutney powder (podi) and a few teaspoons of ghee or along with a small container of sambar for a wholesome meal.

