Not Hug or Kiss Day, foodie netizens introduce their own Pizza, Golgappa filled Valentine's week

The month of love 'February' is here! It's time to celebrate Valentine's Day. It is widely recognised as a month dedicated to people or a person you love the most. However, February isn't just for valentines and sweethearts, it can also be a month for self-love and self-care, strengthening relationships with family and friends, and loving others. It is not just about sharing mushy moments and love-filled gifts with each other. We know that Valentine's Week is one of the most romantic weeks of the year, and every couple wants to spend time together.

Our foodie netizens have come up with their own version of Valentine's week. And we promise it is the most fun and exciting for foodie lovers. Ditch the usual Rose day, Propose day with Golgappa day, Spring roll day. Check out the full list here:

Golgappa Day: 7 February

Spring-roll Day: 8 February

Samosa Day: 9 February

Momos Day: 10 February

Chowmein Day: 11 February

Burger Day: 12 February

Pasta Day: 13 February

Pizza Day: 14 February