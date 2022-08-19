North to South, savour the flavours from different regions of India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEHER_BAKSHI Indian food is also diverse just like its culture

North to South, India is all about its varied culture, diversity and richness. Its food and tradition are loved all over the world. Each region has its authentic recipes and unique style of preparing food. Indian food has its aroma and combination of flavours from sweet to spicy, which is truly delightful. These dishes are prepared by combing the right ingredients including herbs and spices. Some of the dishes even have universal spices that are commonly used all over India. On that note, here is a list of some most famous dishes from each state that you should definitely try.

Jammu and Kashmir: Rogan Josh, Modur Pulav, Matschgand, Yoghurt Lamb Curry, Kashmiri Muji Gaad, Aab Gosht, Goshtaba, etc.

Himachal Pradesh: Madra, Dhaam, Tudkiya Bhath, Spicy Lotus stems, Chha Gosht, Siddu, Babru, Aktori, etc.

Punjab: Chana Masala, Chole Kulche, Aloo Paratha, Panner Paratha, Gobi Paratha, Bhatoora, Makhni, Amritsari Lassi, Amritsari Kulchas, Panjeeri with Milk.

Uttarakhand: Ugal ki bhujia, Ligon ka sag, Gaba, Madva ki roti, pinao ka sag, Gahat (Kulath) Soup, Kandali ki bhujji, Thichodi(Radish or potatoes), Muspani(Grounded urad), Dhapadi(Spinach soup), Stuffed Gahat Chapatis, Gahat (Kulath), Rasmi Badi (Kofta)

Haryana: Singri ki Sabzi, Besan Masala Roti, Mixed Dal, Hara Dhania Choliya, Kadhi Pakora, Malpua, Mithe Chawal, Bajara Khichri, Bhura Roti Ghee, etc.

Uttar Pradesh: Batti Chokha, Bedhai, Pedha, Petha, Tehri, Baigan Ki Longe, Galaouti Kebabs, Bhindi Ka Salan, etc.

Rajasthan: Dal Bati Churma, Laal Maas, Mawa Kachori, Mirchi Bada, Mohan Maas, Kalakand, Pyaaz Ki Kachori, Gatte, etc

Bihar: Litti Chokha, Naivedyam, Chandrakala, Chana Ghugni, Khaja, Mutton Kebabs and Reshmi Kebabs, Kesar Peda, Laung-Latika, Dal Peetha

Sikkim: Dal Bhaat, Dhindo, Phagshapa, Sha Phaley, Gundruk and Sinki, Sael Roti, Chang, Thenthuk, Kinema Curry, etc.

Arunachal Pradesh: Smoked meat, Lukter, Chura Sabji, Pika pila, Apong, Marua, etc.

Assam: Paror Mangxo,Masor Tenga,Pitika, Haah Joha Kumura, Doi Chira, Khulasaporir Pitha with Laal Saah, etc.

Meghalaya: Jodoh, Nakham Bitchi, Dohkhlieh, Pumaloi, Bamboo Shoots, Momo, etc.

Nagaland: Samathu, Aikibeye, Akini, Boiled Vegetables, Fish Cooked in Bamboo, Bushmeat, Zutho, etc.

Manipur: Kangshoi, Eromba, Morok Metpa, Singju, Paaknam, Chak-hao Kheer, Alu Kangmet, Nga-Thongba, etc.

Mizoram: Misa Mach Poora, Bai, Koat Pitha, Vawksa Rep, Bamboo Shoot Fry, Panch Phoran Tarka, etc.

Tripura: Mui Borok, Chuwarak , Mosdeng Serma, Bhangui, Kasoi Bwtwi, Panch Phoron Tarkari, Wahan Mosdeng, etc.

West Bengal: Fish Rice, Chingri Macher Malai Curry, Shukto, Mochar Ghonto, Sandesh, Rosogullas, Chomchom, Rasamalai, etc.

Jharkhand: Dhooska, Pittha, Handia, Rugra, Chilka Roti, Thekua, Dhuska, Aloo Chokha, etc.

Madhya Pradesh: Poha, Daal Bafla, Seekh Kebabs, Bhutte Ka Kees, Bhopali Gosht Korma, Palak Puri, Malpua, etc.

Gujarat: Khaman, Thepla, Khandvi, Undhiyu, Handvo, Fafda-Jalebi, Sev Tameta nu Shak, Gujarati Kadhi, Mohanthal, etc

Chhatisgarh: Chila, Muthia, Aamat, Chila, Bhajia, Sabudana ki Kichdi, Bara, etc.

Odisha: Chenna Poda, Khicede, Chungdi Malai, Macha Ghanta, Dalma, Pakhala Bhata, Gupchup, Chhena Poda

Maharashtra: Misal Pav, vada pav, Puran Poli, Pithla Bhakri, Amati, Bhelpuri, Bombil, Pav Bhaji, etc.

Telengana: Sarva Pindi, Malidalu, Sakinalu, Garijalu, Pachi Pulusu, Golichina, Mamsam, Chegodilu, Polelu,Qubani ka Meetha, etc.

Andhra Pradesh: Biriyani, Kodi Pulao, Royyala Yeppadu, Pulasa Pulusu, Gutti Vankaya Kura, Gongura Pachadi, Gonguro Mutton, Natu Kodi Pulusu, Akura Pappu, etc.

Goa: Goan Fish Curry, Goan Fish Curry, Goan Pork Vindaloo, Chicken Xacuti, Shark Ambot Tik, Sorpotel, Feijoada, Sorak, etc.

Karnataka: Bisi Bele Bhath, Mysore Pak, Maddur Vada, Tatte Idli, Dharwad Peda, Jolada Rotti, Pandi Curry, etc.

Kerala: Idiyappam With Curry, Erissery, Puttu And Kadala Curry, Appam With Ishtu, Ela Sadya, Parippu Curry, etc

Tamil Nadu: Idli Sambar, Dosa, Coconut chutney, Vada Sambar, Uttapam, Banana Bonda, Rasam, Murukku, Lemon Rice, Paruppu Payasam, etc.

If you are travelling to any of these states in near future, don't forget to try its authentic meals.

