No oven, no stress: How to make a no-bake Christmas cake at home Looking for a quick festive dessert? Try this easy no-bake Christmas cake recipe packed with dried fruits, warm spices and rich holiday flavours, no oven required.

When the holiday season arrives, a rich, fruity Christmas cake is often the heart of the celebration. However, the idea of spending hours baking and the worry of it drying out or burning can feel like one more stressful task on an already busy list. That’s where this no-bake Christmas cake comes to the rescue: a juicy, flavourful cake that sets in the fridge and delivers all the traditional festive charm without ever turning on the oven.

This cake feels like Christmas in every bite, packed with dried fruits, warm spices and a hint of your favourite festive spirit (or fruit juice if you prefer). It’s the perfect dessert to bring to a gathering or make ahead so you can enjoy the season without fuss.

What You Need

Ingredients (for a small 15 cm cake):

60 g chopped prunes

60 g mixed candied peel, chopped

75 g raisins

75 g sultanas

75 g glace cherries, halved or quartered

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp mixed spice

½ grated nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp liquid sugar (honey, maple syrup, molasses — your choice!)

80 g unsalted butter

75 ml alcohol (cream sherry, brandy or rum) — or fruit juice for kids

75 g chopped walnuts

250 g fine biscuit crumbs (Rich Tea biscuits work great)

How to Make It

Warm the fruits: Put all the fruit, spices, vanilla, liquid sugar, butter and alcohol (or juice) into a pan. Heat gently until the butter melts and the fruit softens. Then set it aside to cool — about 30–60 minutes.

Prepare Crumble Mix: In a large bowl, combine the cooled fruit mixture with chopped walnuts and crumbed biscuits. You should create a crumbly texture with the mixture, allowing it to begin sticking together and forming a very moist, sandy-like consistency.

Press Cake Mix: Place the mixture into your prepared cake tin by placing cling film or parchment over the bottom, then firmly pressing down on top using either the back of a spoon or the bottom of a glass.

Refrigerate and Chill: Cover and place into the refrigerator — ideally at least overnight — allowing time for the cake to cool down completely while allowing the flavours to intensify through time together in the refrigerator.

Decorate the Cake: Decorate your cake similar to any traditional Christmas cake with almond paste/roll, etc., or simply sprinkle iced sugar (or icing powder) over the top.

