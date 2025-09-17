Want to lose weight? Neuroscientist reveals the one food to eat right before meals Neuroscientist Robert W. B. Love recommends eating walnuts immediately before meals to curb appetite, stabilise blood sugar, and support brain and gut health. Here’s what science says and what to watch out for.

When it comes to weight loss, people often look for big lifestyle overhauls or complicated diets. But sometimes, the smallest tweaks can make a big difference. One neuroscientist’s advice has recently gone viral: eat a handful of walnuts right before your meal.

Neuroscientist Robert W. B. Love recently shared a snack idea on Instagram that might sound simple but could have surprising health benefits. He suggests eating a handful of walnuts immediately before meals to curb appetite and support weight loss.

What the neuroscientist recommends

Robert W. B. Love says, “Eat this food immediately before a meal, and this will reduce your blood sugar spikes. This can help prevent blood sugar spikes. It can reduce appetite and, bonus, it’s even great for your brain.”

The food he refers to is walnuts! This nut is high in fibre and healthy fats. He explains that fibre fills up the gut, slowing digestion, which helps you feel fuller at mealtimes. Also, the omega-3 fats in walnuts are good for brain health.

What research about walnuts says

According to research published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism in 2017, walnuts reduced hunger and cravings in overweight individuals by activating different brain regions associated with appetite control.

The review published in Nutrients in 2020 shed light on the capacity of walnuts to enhance cognitive functions and mood due to their omega-3 and polyphenol content.

Additional research also confirms that, in moderation, nuts are associated with reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and improved heart health.

So, the “pre-meal walnut hack” has at least some science standing behind it.

Things to keep in mind

While walnuts are nutrient-dense, they’re also calorie-dense. Eating too many could cancel out the intended weight benefits. Experts generally recommend a small handful: about 28 grams or 7–8 walnuts, as a portion.

People with nut allergies or those advised to limit fat intake should avoid this trick. And like all diet tips, it works best when paired with meals and activities, rather than as a standalone magic fix.

Walnuts before meals do not make a miracle, but it is a simple, evidence-based method helping to reduce hunger, control blood sugar, and promote brain health. Along those lines, if you keep making small choices like this, you stand to gain better health without the need for any formal dieting.

