Neha Dhupia’s anti-inflammation drink is the morning ritual you need Neha Dhupia shares her go-to anti-inflammation drink as part of a 21-day health challenge. Made with turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, and honey, this simple recipe is a perfect morning ritual for boosting immunity and gut health naturally.

New Delhi:

Actor and mom Neha Dhupia's healthy lifestyle is proof that wellness doesn’t have to be complicated. As part of her 21-day health challenge, she shared a simple yet powerful anti-inflammation drink that’s perfect for anyone looking to start their mornings on a healthier note.

Neha’s approach is refreshingly relatable; she admits that she, like most of us, has to carve out time for self-care consciously. This easy drink, she says, is one of the ways she’s staying consistent with her wellness goals.

What’s in Neha Dhupia’s anti-inflammation drink

The recipe is simple and made with kitchen staples. Here's the recipe Neha shared on the 'Gram:

To make concoction:

Little raw haldi

1 cube of raw ginger

5-7 Black peppercorns

1 tsp Nigella seeds (Kalonji)

If you don't have MCT oil, use:

1 tsp Coconut oil or

1 tsp Ghee or

1 tsp Olive oil

Mix these together, sip slowly, and let it do its magic.

Why this anti-inflammation drink works

Inflammation is the body’s natural defence, but too much of it is linked to lifestyle diseases, fatigue, and even weight gain. Ingredients such as turmeric and cinnamon have been researched to decrease inflammation, enhance immunity, and support a healthy gut.

This beverage is also caffeine-free, so a wonderful substitute for individuals who are attempting to reduce their morning coffee intake.

Why Gen Z and millennials adore this wellness trick

Trends in wellness can be fleeting, but those that last are the ones that are simple to adhere to. A beverage such as this is a natural fit for hectic lifestyles; it's easy to prepare, inexpensive, and full of advantages. And it taps into the broader phenomenon of taking steps back towards nature, kitchen-based remedies rather than overcomplicating wellness.

How can you make it your own

Neha's recipe is only the beginning; you can modify it to suit your taste and health aspirations. Add a pinch of ginger for added warmth, a sprinkle of lemon for vitamin C, or even ajwain if you wish to facilitate digestion. The catch is to turn it into something you actually crave drinking every single morning.

Neha's post is a reminder that health doesn't have to be about radical diets or extreme challenges. This kind of small ritual can be a grounding routine to begin the day, and your gut (and skin) may just give you thanks for it.