Navratri diet: Try these quick makhana dishes for Navratri fast at home

Navratri is a time when people worship Maa Durga. People observe fasts, follow rituals, and celebrate during these nine days. However, fasting during Navratri is not just about devotion, but also about keeping your body light and energised with sattvik foods.

One of the most loved ingredients during fast is makhana. It is a superfood as it’s rich in protein, fibre, calcium, and antioxidants. You can use it to make different dishes that are easy to make, filling, and also give you energy. Here are some easy and quick makhana recipes you can try at home.

Makhana dishes for Navratri fast at home

Roasted Masala Makhana

This is a quick and crunchy snack, and can be made in just 10 minutes. Simply dry roast makhana in ghee, sprinkle sendha namak, black pepper, or mild spices, and enjoy. It’s a perfect munchie during your fast.

Makhana Kheer

A vrat-friendly dessert, makhana kheer is made with milk, cardamom, and sugar or jaggery. It’s not only delicious but also filling, which gives you instant energy during fasting hours.

Makhana Tikki

Mix boiled potatoes with crushed makhana, add mild spices, and shallow-fry to prepare crispy tikkis. These tikkis make for a wholesome and satisfying fasting meal that’s rich in taste.

Makhana Chivda

A light mixture of roasted makhana, peanuts, and dry fruits, this snack is both crunchy and nutritious. You can store it in a jar and enjoy it whenever hunger strikes during the fast.



Makhana Curry

This is a comforting dish, which is prepared in a yoghurt-based gravy with mild spices that are suitable for vrat. Pair it with sama ke chawal or kuttu ki roti for a complete Navratri meal.

