Navratri 2022: Sabudana Khichdi to Kheer, relish these food items while fasting

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ROSEATEGANGES Navratri food item list

Navratri 2022: One of the most important festivals of Hindus, Navratri started on 26th September 2022. During this time people seek blessings from goddess Durga and her nine incarnations also known as avatars. Some devotees keep fast for the goddess and only consume satvik food for the following nine days and avoid eating onion, garlic and non-veg. Here is a list of some delicious food items that you can enjoy while fasting.

Sabudana Khichdi, Vada and Kheer

Most special and commonly made food items are dishes made of Sabudana. It is full of carbohydrates and starch that boost the energy level of the body. You can prepare dishes like Sabudana Khichdi, Sabudana Tikki and Sabudana Kheer.

Kuttu ka Dosa, Poori, Cheela and Halwa

Kuttu ka atta which is also known as buckwheat flour is mostly used to prepare dosa, poori, halwa and cheela. Dishes made up of buckwheat flour are relished by people who observe fast for goddess Durga and her incarnations.

Kheer made of Makhana, Sabudana, Sewak Ke Chawal

The most loved food item that can be your go-to recipe to prepare for fasting is Kheer. This is the one thing which is enjoyed by almost everyone and is sometimes served as Prashad in Hindu Temples. You can choose to make different types of kheer with Makhana (Foxnuts), Sabudana or Sewak ke Chawal.

Rasewale Aloo, Meethe Aloo, Aloo Tikki and Aloo Chaat

The commonly found vegetable in everyone’s kitchen especially during Navratri is Aloo (Potatoes). You can cook different varieties of food items by using Aloo like Rasewale Aloo, Meethe Aloo, Aloo Tikki, Aloo Chaat, Dahi Aloo, Vrat wale Aloo, etc.

Also Read: Navratri 2022: When will Shardiya Navratri start; know Durga Puja, Dussehra dates and shubh muhurat

Also Read: Want to pamper your skin before sleeping; try these DIY night creams

Read More Lifestyle News