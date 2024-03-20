National Ravioli Day 2024: 5 delectable ravioli recipes every Italian food lover must try

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE National Ravioli Day 2024: 5 must-try ravioli recipes

March 20 marks a delightful celebration in the culinary calendar, National Ravioli Day. Originating from Italy, ravioli has become a beloved dish worldwide, cherished for its versatility and delicious taste. Celebrate National Ravioli Day by indulging in these mouthwatering dishes, from classic cheese to spinach and ricotta ravioli, let the flavours of Italy transport you to a culinary paradise! Here are the 5 tantalising ravioli recipes that every Italian food lover must try.

Classic Cheese Ravioli

Begin with a simple yet scrumptious cheese-filled ravioli. Mix ricotta cheese with grated Parmesan, a hint of nutmeg, and chopped fresh parsley. Place spoonfuls of this mixture onto fresh pasta sheets, seal them and boil until they float. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of more Parmesan.

Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli

Elevate your ravioli game with this nutritious and flavourful recipe. Combine wilted spinach with creamy ricotta cheese, minced garlic, and a pinch of salt. Fill your pasta sheets with this mixture, seal them, and cook until tender. Serve with a light tomato sauce or sage-infused butter for an extra burst of flavour.

Mushroom Ravioli with Brown Butter Sauce:

Indulge in the earthy richness of mushrooms with this irresistible recipe. Sauté finely chopped mushrooms with shallots, garlic, and thyme until golden brown. Fill your ravioli with this savoury mixture and cook until al dente. Finish with a luxurious brown butter sauce infused with sage and a sprinkle of grated Parmesan.

Lobster Ravioli with Creamy Tomato Sauce

Treat yourself to a luxurious dining experience with decadent lobster-filled ravioli. Mix cooked lobster meat with ricotta cheese, lemon zest, and a touch of chopped chives. Seal your ravioli and cook until tender. Serve with a velvety tomato cream sauce enriched with a splash of white wine and a dash of paprika.

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Sage Cream Sauce

Embrace the flavours of fall with this delightful butternut squash ravioli recipe. Roast diced butternut squash until tender, then mash it with ricotta cheese, grated Parmesan, and a pinch of cinnamon. Fill your pasta sheets, seal them, and cook until done. Serve with a luscious sage-infused cream sauce and a sprinkle of toasted walnuts for added crunch.

