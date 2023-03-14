National Potato Chip Day: Try this recipe to relish healthy potato chips at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try this recipe to relish healthy potato chips at home

Potato chips are one of the most popular and sought-after souvenirs locally, nationally, and globally. These thinly prepared, salted crispy wafers are adored by everyone. Potato chips are a popular way to quickly snack on a meal; they are a classic evening snack, perfect for movie night munching, and light to carry to the picnic.

However, if consumed in large amounts, potato chips pose a risk of obesity and other fatal conditions. These decadent snacks are highly addictive and can lead to obesity if consumed frequently. Over time, they can also raise the risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

But fret not; nothing can beat homemade potato chips. This baked version of potato chips is healthy as well as tasty.

On the occasion of National Potato Chip Day, March 14, 2023, here is the recipe for delicious homemade and baked potato chips. To create a healthier alternative, these chips are prepared with less oil, salt, and seasonings like herbs and spices.

Recipe

Ingredients

1 kg of Potatoes

2 tsp. Salt

1 kg of Oil

Method

The potatoes should be thoroughly cleaned and dried with a paper or cotton towel, then cut into thin slices (1/16th of an inch).

Toss them with olive oil to give each one a shiny appearance.

Arrange the slices in layers on the baking sheet to allow the heat to circulate around each chip.

Preheat the oven for 3 minutes at 200–220 degrees.

Bake for 10 minutes. Pull out the tray and use tongs to flip each chip over. Bake for 7-8 minutes.

Season the chips with salt and pepper, oregano, or chilli powder. Let it cool completely before storing.

Serve crispy chips with or without any dip!

Note: Use quality oil and keep a check on the salt content while making healthy potato chips.

