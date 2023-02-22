National Cook a Sweet Potato Day: Mouthwatering recipes to try with your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sweet Potato

National Cook a Sweet Potato Day: There are several nutrients in sweet potatoes, including fibre, vitamins, minerals, and energy. They contain beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A. Sweet potatoes are a member of the family Convolvulaceae, which is surprisingly unrelated to potatoes. These foods have anti-inflammatory properties for diabetics, can help regulate blood sugar, and support a healthy digestive system.



February 22, this year, celebrates National Cook a Sweet Potato Day, which aims to raise awareness of the advantages of this crop. Here are two mouthwatering sweet potato recipes by Chef Swapnadeep Mukherjee for you to try.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Quinoa, Kale, Dried Cranberries, and Feta (Salad)

Ingredients

3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

5 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and Black pepper

20 gm dried quinoa, rinsed under cold water

12 bunches of tuscan kale, thinly sliced

½ cranberries

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

12 feta, crumbled

Method

Set the oven to 425 F and place the sliced sweet potatoes on the baking sheet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and pepper, as desired. Combine well and roast for 25 minutes, or until golden and soft.

Meanwhile, combine 2 cups of water with the quinoa in a medium pot and bring it to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes with the cover on, on low heat, and spoon it onto a baking sheet covered with paper towels. The mixture should then be combined with quinoa, sweet potatoes, kale, and cranberries in a bowl.

Lastly, combine the balsamic vinegar and the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a small bowl, and pour the vinegar over the salad and toss it along with salt, pepper, and feta.

Thai Chicken Curry with Sweet Potato

Ingredients

1 can of light coconut milk

2 tablespoons red curry paste

2 tsp brown sugar

Kosher salt and pepper

8 small bone-in chicken thighs

1 red pepper

2 sweet potatoes

1 cup of frozen peas

1 teaspoon lime zest

3 tbsp lime juice

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

Chopped fresh basil

Method

Combine coconut milk, curry paste, brown sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Toss the peppers and chicken.

Add the chopped sweet potatoes and cook for 5–6 hours. Discard the bones and add the peas, lime zest, lime juice, and soy sauce gently. Cook for 2 minutes.

Reduce the size of the potatoes and serve with the chicken curry, with basil added.



National Cook a Sweet Potato Day: History and Significance

Sweet potato is an underrated vegetable that possesses nutrients in abundance. The aim behind celebrating National Cook a Sweet Potato Day is to keep blood sugar under control while maintaining a high level of energy. The oldest cultivation records for sweet potatoes date back to 750 BCE in Peru.

