National Chai Day 2025: What’s brewing? The Ayurvedic secrets of Indian chai Indian chai is more than just tea; it is a blend of herbs and spices that support digestion, boost immunity, and balance the body’s energy. Read on to know why chai is more than just a drink in India.

National Chai Day is a celebration of India’s beloved beverage, chai. September 21 is celebrated by tea lovers across the country, and the day honors the rich flavours, cultural significance, and comforting warmth of chai. Beyond a drink, chai is a symbol of connection, tradition, and the simple joys of life. Chai has been a part of Indian cuisine for ages.

Not just a beverage, chai also holds a place in Ayurveda. Indian chai is more than just tea; it is a blend of herbs and spices that support digestion, boost immunity, and balance the body’s energy. From cardamom to ginger, each ingredient has its unique health benefits. Read on to know why chai is more than just a drink in India.

The Ayurvedic secrets of Indian chai

Ginger for Digestion

Ginger is an important ingredient in many chai recipes. According to Ayurveda, it helps improve digestion, reduces bloating, and warms the body, making every sip soothing and healthy.

Cardamom for Detox and Freshness

Cardamom adds a sweet aroma and flavour to chai. It is known to help in detoxifying the body, improving digestion, and keeping the breath fresh.

Cinnamon for Blood Sugar Balance

A dash of cinnamon in chai helps regulate blood sugar levels and supports heart health. It adds warmth and a subtle sweetness without the need for extra sugar.

Cloves for Immunity

Cloves are powerful antioxidants and have antibacterial properties. Including them in chai helps to boost immunity and protect the body against seasonal infections.

Black Tea for Energy and Focus

Black tea, which is the base of traditional chai, has caffeine and antioxidants. It gives an energy lift and enhances mental alertness, making it a perfect start to the day.

