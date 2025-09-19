Move over dahi: 7 Indian fermented foods that are natural sources of probiotics Indian cuisine has several other fermented foods that are equally rich in probiotics. These traditional dishes have been a part of our kitchens for centuries. Read on to know about some Indian fermented foods that are natural sources of probiotics.

Gut health has become more important than ever, and probiotics are extremely beneficial. When it comes to probiotics in Indian diets, dahi (curd) often takes the spotlight. While it is indeed a powerhouse of good bacteria, Indian cuisine has several other fermented foods that are equally rich in probiotics.

These traditional dishes have been a part of our kitchens for centuries. And they not only enhance digestion but also immunity and overall gut health. Fermented foods like idli, dosa, and pickles are not just flavourful but also have live cultures that improve nutrient absorption and gut microbiome. Here are some Indian fermented foods that are natural sources of probiotics.

Indian fermented foods that are natural probiotic sources

Idli

This is a South Indian breakfast staple that is made by fermenting rice and urad dal batter overnight. The fermentation process gives it lactic acid bacteria, which makes idlis soft, fluffy, and probiotic-rich. They are also light on the stomach and easy to digest.

Dosa

Similar to idli, dosa is prepared from the same fermented rice-lentil batter but cooked as a thin, crispy crepe. The fermentation releases beneficial bacteria that improve gut health and add a tangy flavour. This makes dosa both tasty and probiotic-friendly.

Kaanji

This is a popular drink in North India. It is a fermented drink that is made from black carrots, beetroot, and mustard seeds. This tangy beverage is rich in probiotics and antioxidants, which help in detoxification and improve digestion.

Handvo

This is a Gujarati savoury cake that is made with rice, lentils, and vegetables. It involves fermentation before cooking, which enhances both flavour and probiotic content.

Appam

This is a delicacy from Kerala, which is made from fermented rice batter with coconut milk. The mild sourness comes from natural fermentation, which enhances gut-friendly microbes. Its spongy texture makes it light yet nourishing.

Pickles (Aachar)

Traditionally made pickles, especially those fermented with salt, oil, and spices (and not vinegar), are a good source of probiotics. Fermented mango, lemon, or chili pickles have lactic acid bacteria that help in maintaining a healthy gut flora.

Kanji Vada

A Rajasthani treat, kanji vada, is a lentil dumpling that is soaked in fermented mustard-flavoured water. The tangy liquid has probiotics, while the vadas make it filling.

