Moonglet recipe: High-protein moong dal omelette for a quick and healthy breakfast

New Delhi:

Mornings can get rushed. And when that happens, breakfast is usually the first thing to lose attention. But a meal that cooks fast, looks good, and still feels filling can change that a bit.

Moonglet has been picking up for that exact reason. It is basically a moong dal omelette. No eggs. Just soaked lentils, ground into a batter, mixed with vegetables and simple spices. It comes out soft inside, lightly crisp on the outside, and surprisingly satisfying.

Quick glance at time, nutrition and taste

Prep time: 4 hours soaking plus 10 minutes preparation

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 220 to 260 calories per serving

Flavour profile: Savoury, mildly spicy, fresh and slightly tangy

Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, iron and plant-based nutrients

Difficulty: Easy

Moong dal itself is naturally rich in protein, fibre, iron, and other nutrients. A single serving of moonglet can give more protein than many breakfast options made with refined flour. It is also easier to digest compared to many other dals, which makes it suitable for both children and adults.

Compared to a regular omelette, this version skips eggs completely. And unlike besan chilla, the texture is softer and fluffier because of the soaked dal batter. Fresh vegetables add crunch and flavour without needing heavy sauces or sugar. Mint chutney, coconut chutney, avocado spread, or plain curd on the side keeps it light, especially during summer.

What makes this moong dal omelette stand out

Golden on the outside, soft in the centre. That is the idea here. Onion, tomato, capsicum, coriander. All of it adds a bit of freshness. Green chilli and black pepper bring mild heat. A touch of lemon and mint lifts the flavour, making it work well for warm mornings.

Ingredients

1 cup yellow moong dal

1/4 cup water for grinding

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1/4 cup capsicum, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon oil

Salt as needed

Step-by-step method

Wash the moong dal well and soak it in water for 4 hours. Drain and transfer to a blender

Add 1/4 cup water and blend into a smooth, slightly thick batter. Transfer to a bowl

Add onion, tomato, capsicum, green chilli, coriander, mint, cumin powder, turmeric, black pepper, salt and lemon juice. Mix well

Add baking soda just before cooking and mix gently to keep the batter airy

Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter and spread into a thick circle

Cook on medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Add a little oil around the edges. Flip and cook the other side until both sides turn golden

Serve hot with mint chutney, coconut chutney, tomato salsa or plain curd

Small tweaks that improve taste and texture

Soak the dal long enough so the batter blends smoothly

Keep the batter slightly thick to prevent breaking while cooking

Add baking soda only at the end for a softer result

Chop vegetables finely so they mix evenly

Cook on medium heat so the inside cooks properly without burning the outside

A few drops of lemon juice help keep the flavour fresh

Add grated carrot, spinach or corn for extra colour and nutrition

Sesame seeds or crushed peanuts on top can add a bit of crunch

What you actually get nutritionally

Moonglet offers a balanced mix of plant protein, fibre and essential minerals. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, moong dal contributes protein, while vegetables increase the intake of vitamins and antioxidants.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 240 calories Protein 14 g Carbohydrates 24 g Fibre 5 g Fat 8 g Iron 2.8 mg Calcium 52 mg Potassium 310 mg

It is simple food. But it works. Light, filling, and easy to come back to the next day.

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