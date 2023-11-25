Milk Matters: Celebrating National Milk Day and the importance of dairy in our lives

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Milk Day

The inception of National Milk Day in India holds profound significance, serving as a tribute to the transformative contributions of Dr. Verghese Kurien to the nation's dairy industry. This commemorative day, initiated in 2014 by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) in collaboration with 22 state-level milk federations, marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Kurien, the visionary behind the White Revolution in India.

Significance of the National Milk Day

National Milk Day serves as a collective acknowledgment of the pivotal role that milk plays in the lives of millions. In a country like India, where the consumption of milk goes beyond mere sustenance and extends to economic significance, this observance underscores the multifaceted importance of the dairy sector. According to Aman J Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Doodhvale, Milk and dairy products, being versatile, highly nutritious, and notably affordable, are integral components of the daily diet for a significant portion of the population.

Health Benefits of Dairy Products

According to Aman J Jain, dairy foods are excellent sources of protein, calcium, and vitamins for growing children as well as adults. Dairy products offer numerous health benefits that contribute to overall well-being. Below are key advantages associated with the consumption of dairy:

Bone Health: In contemporary society, a growing number of individuals face the risk of developing osteoporosis, a condition characterized by excessive bone loss. Women, in particular, are four times more susceptible, and older men are also at risk. Research indicates that the protein and calcium present in milk play a pivotal role in enhancing bone health and density, consequently reducing the likelihood of osteoporosis. Opting for dietary calcium rather than supplements is advisable for promoting bone density.

Blood Pressure Management: High blood pressure, or hypertension, poses an increased risk of heart disease and attacks. Dairy products contain essential nutrients, including calcium, potassium, magnesium, and bioactive peptides, a specific protein known to positively influence blood pressure control. The calcium, potassium, and magnesium in dairy items play a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Notably, potassium in dairy products regulates fluid and mineral balance in the body, contributing to overall cardiovascular health.

Nutrient Powerhouse: Dairy staples such as milk, cheese, and yogurt serve as comprehensive sources of vital nutrients, including calcium, vitamins A, D, B12, riboflavin, potassium, phosphorus, protein, and niacin. Low-fat milk and cheese are excellent sources of protein, offering a balance of nutritional benefits. Dairy foods also contain a unique combination of anti-decay nutrients, including calcium, phosphorus, and casein protein. These elements collectively support good oral health.

Cost-Effective and Convenient: Compared to various other protein-rich foods, cheese and yogurt present affordable and portable snack options. These dairy products can be conveniently packed in lunches, providing a quick and healthy meal alternative.

The modern dairy sector faces severe challenges, especially due to widespread issues of heavy adulteration and the development of substandard goods. These concerns represent major risks to both consumer health and the integrity of the industry. Given these concerns, customers must take caution and select their dairy providers judiciously. Choosing reliable and trustworthy suppliers for dairy products ensures not only the quality and nutritional content of the items but also the overall well-being of individuals and the dairy sector's survival.

