Makar Sankranti 2026 special recipe: Make Maharashtra’s famous sesame and jaggery paratha at home Celebrate Makar Sankranti with Maharashtra’s famous sesame and jaggery paratha. This til-gud paratha recipe is so delicious that everyone will ask for it.

Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 14 and 15 this year. On the auspicious day, people in North India make khichdi at home and consume curd and chuda in numerous locations. In particular, without sesame laddus, the Makar Sankranti celebration is deemed incomplete.

In Maharashtra, sesame seeds and sesame-based sweets are consumed in abundance on this day. Greetings are also given by saying "Tilgul ghya ani god god bola" (eat sesame and jaggery and speak sweetly), which is an important part of this festival.

So, today we bring you the recipe of Maharashtra's special sesame and jaggery paratha. Let's learn how to make this special recipe.

Ingredients for making sesame and jaggery paratha

1 bowl of flour

Half a bowl of sesame seeds

1 cup of jaggery

50 grams of ghee

coconut powder

How to make sesame and jaggery paratha

To make sesame paratha, first turn on the gas, place a pan and fry the white sesame seeds in it till they turn golden.

Once the sesame seeds are toasted, transfer them to another pot. Now, add 1 cup of jaggery to the same pan and let it melt over low heat.

Now, place the wheat flour in a bowl, add a pinch of salt, roasted sesame seeds, and coconut shavings, and mix well. If you prefer, you can also grind the sesame seeds coarsely.

Now add the melted jaggery to the flour mixture and knead it well. Once the dough is soft, let it rest for 10 minutes.

Now, place a pan on the stove and grease it with ghee. While the pan is heating, form dough balls and roll them out like parathas. Sprinkle some sesame seeds on top and roll them out again.

Now place the paratha on a hot griddle, apply ghee on both sides, and bake over low heat until golden brown. The tasty paratha is ready.