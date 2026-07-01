MasterChef judge Kunal Kapur shares easy homemade mango jam recipe for mango season

New Delhi:

Mango season is one of the most awaited times of the year, and while most of us enjoy the king of fruits as slices, shakes or desserts, there's another delicious way to make the most of its sweet flavour. Homemade mango jam is simple to prepare, requires only a handful of ingredients, and lets you enjoy the taste of summer long after the season is over.

Celebrity chef and MasterChef judge Kunal Kapur recently uploaded an amazing recipe for easy mango jam on Instagram, which he calls "sunshine in a jar". The unique thing about this recipe is that it uses both raw and ripe mangoes to create the perfect combination of sweetness and tartness.

What makes this mango jam recipe unique

The major difference between this recipe and most commercial jams available in the market is the use of fresh mangoes and regular pantry ingredients without any preservatives or artificial flavours.

According to Kunal Kapur, the jam pairs beautifully with toast, yoghurt, or even as a quick spoonful treat whenever you're craving something fruity.

Ingredients you'll need

3 cups (600 g) ripe mango, chopped

1 cup (200 g) raw mango, chopped

3/4 cup (150 g) sugar

How to make homemade mango jam

Start by adding the ripe mangoes, raw mangoes and sugar to a blender. Blend until you get a smooth mixture.

Pour the mixture into a heavy-bottomed pan and cook over medium heat, stirring continuously to prevent it from sticking.

Keep cooking until the mixture thickens and reaches a jam-like consistency. Once ready, allow it to cool slightly before transferring it to a clean, dry glass jar.

How to enjoy it

Kunal Kapur describes the jam as "sweet, fruity, nostalgic and absolutely irresistible."

You can:

Spread it on warm toast.

Swirl it into plain or Greek yoghurt.

Use it as a filling for cakes or pastries.

Pair it with pancakes or waffles.

Spoon it over vanilla ice cream.

Enjoy it straight from the jar.

If you're looking for a simple way to preserve the flavour of mangoes this season, this easy homemade jam is worth trying. With just three ingredients and a little patience while stirring, you'll have a delicious spread that's perfect for breakfast, desserts or an anytime sweet treat.

Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor reveals the trick to making crispy dosas every time