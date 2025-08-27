Kiwifruit and healthy ageing: The superfood your body needs Discover how kiwifruit supports healthy ageing with antioxidants, fibre, and vitamin C. A powerful superfood to boost vitality and longevity.

New Delhi:

The thick, fuzzy texture of the kiwi may make it appear unappetising, but it’s surprisingly good for you. Rich in fibre, which is essential for a healthy gut, the skin is especially rich in vitamins C and E. Like other fruits, the skin and just beneath it are where most of these antioxidant vitamins can be found.

The protective nutrients help shield the cells and tissues of the body from the damage associated with a process called oxidation. An interesting study that examined the nutritional value of Sun Gold kiwi fruit found that eating the whole fruit, including the skin, increased the intake of fibre, vitamin E and folate levels by 50, 32 and 34%, respectively.

Immunity Boost

According to Rima Rao, certified nutritionist at Frutas De Chile, our immune system is subject to decay as we age; thus, we become susceptible to infections, flu, and several other diseases since the immune system becomes weaker with age. Kiwis are relatives of the richest sources of vitamin C since they contain even more than oranges.

Heart Health

Cardiovascular disease is one of the common concerns in older adults. Kiwi can help support your heart health, as it has a lot of antioxidants, as well as potassium and fibre. Potassium is what helps to keep the sodium in the body, and this regulates high blood pressure. Fibre can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise good cholesterol (HDL) levels.

Aids Digestion and Gut Health

With ageing, our metabolism slows down, giving us constipation. The natural solution to these problems is Kiwi since it contains an exclusive enzyme known as actinidin, which helps break down proteins and facilitates better digestion. It also has a high content of dietary fibre that boosts normal bowel movements and a healthy gut.

Joint and Bone Health

With age, bones are more likely to become frail with risks of osteoporosis, fractures, and joint discomfort. Kiwi is rich in vitamin K, calcium and magnesium, which are essential to the maintenance of sound bones and joints. Vitamin K also aids the body in the absorption of calcium and magnesium and promotes bone density and muscle efficiency.

Anti-Ageing, Healthy Skin

One of the earliest indications of ageing is skin change. Kiwi is full of vitamin C and antioxidants, which make their way into the body and form collagen, a type of tissue that keeps the skin elastic, firm, smooth and wrinkle-free. Rids the skin of age spots and wrinkles and combats the oxidative stress associated with the kiwi antioxidants.

ALSO READ: From wrinkles to wellness: How this supplement may turn back the clock on ageing