Kesar Pista Phirni Recipe: Make this creamy delicious dessert for Eid 2025 celebration In this article, we have brought for you a very simple and easy recipe of delicious Kesar Pista Phirni, which you can easily make at home for the Eid 2025 celebration.

If you crave something sweet for the Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 celebration, then Kesar Pista Phirni is an excellent choice. This traditional dessert is not only rich in flavour but also incredibly easy to make. Here's how you can prepare this delicious, creamy firni at home with minimal effort.

Ingredients:

Saffron strands – 8 to 10

Pistachios (boiled) – 10 to 12

Milk – 1 liter

Cardamom powder – 3/4 tablespoon

Rice (coarsely ground) – 3 tablespoons

Sugar – 3 tablespoons

Method:

Boil the milk: First, take a non-stick pan and add 1 litre of milk to it. Bring the milk to a boil. Once it starts boiling, reduce the heat and keep stirring it occasionally. Let it simmer until the milk reduces to half.

Prepare the rice paste: Now, take the coarsely ground rice and mix it with a little water to form a smooth paste. Add this paste to the simmering milk and stir well to combine.

Cook the mixture: Continue cooking the mixture on medium heat, stirring constantly to prevent it from sticking or burning. After a few minutes, add the cardamom powder and saffron strands. Once the saffron dissolves, it will infuse the milk with a beautiful color and fragrance.

Cool the mixture: When the mixture thickens and reaches a custard-like consistency, turn off the heat. Add the sugar and mix well until it dissolves completely. Let the mixture cool down.

Serve: Your delicious Kesar Pista Phirni is now ready. Garnish it with chopped pistachios and serve it in small clay pots for a traditional touch. This enhances both the presentation and flavour of the dish.

Tips:

You can serve the first chilled for a refreshing taste.

For an even richer texture, you can add some cream or malai.

This dessert is perfect for special occasions and will surely impress your guests with its delicate flavor and creamy texture. Now, you can easily make Kesar Pista Phirni at home and indulge in its delightful taste.

ALSO READ: Eid 2025 Special Recipe: Prepare Seviyon Ka Muzaffar to savour your taste buds