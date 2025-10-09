Karwa Chauth 2025: Here what’s you should not eat before and after your Karwa Chauth fast Most women observe the fast without taking any food or even a drop of water after sunrise till the sighting of the moon. However, not eating the entire day can impact your health and eating the wrong foods can make you bloated and dizzy. Here's what you should not eat before and after the fast.

Karwa Chauth is a day when married women observe fast from sunrise to sunset for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The fast is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. And according to the Amanta calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India, it is the Ashwin month, which is currently during Karwa Chauth.

On the day of Karwa Chauth, married women worship Lord Shiva and his family, including Lord Ganesha and break the fast only after sighting and making offerings to the moon. Most women observe the fast without taking any food or even a drop of water after sunrise till the sighting of the moon at night. However, not eating the entire day can impact your health. Also, eating the wrong foods can make you tired, bloated and dizzy. Read on to know what you should not eat before and after your Karwa Chauth fast.

Foods to avoid before and after your Karwa Chauth fast

Salty and Fried Foods: High salt and oil can make you thirsty and lead to dehydration during the fast. Avoid chips, pickles, and fried snacks. Caffeine: Tea and coffee can increase acidity and cause headaches during the day. Drink herbal teas or milk instead. Sugary Foods: Sweets and desserts can cause a quick spike in blood sugar, followed by a crash. This can leave you tired and hungry. Spicy Foods: Foods with heavy spices can irritate your stomach and increase acidity, making your fast uncomfortable. Processed Foods: Packaged snacks, instant noodles, and processed meats contain preservatives and excess sodium that can lead to bloating. Carbonated Drinks: Sodas can cause gas and discomfort. Opt for water, buttermilk, or coconut water after breaking the fast. High-Fat Foods: Creamy gravies and heavy curries are hard to digest and can cause indigestion when eaten on an empty stomach after fasting. Raw Vegetables: While these are healthy otherwise, raw veggies are harder to digest immediately after a fast. Start with something light and cooked.

Before the fast, choose hydrating foods like fruits and yoghurt. Break your fast with water, fruits, or light meals that help your body recover smoothly.

