Follow us on Image Source : IANS Karwa Chauth 2022: Special recipes for the day

After whole day of fasting, Karwa Chauth fast should be completed with some tasty and yummy delicacies that are easy to be prepared.

SEVIYAN

Ingredients:

Vermicelli

Full Cream Milk

Pistachios

Almonds flakes

Desi ghee

Khoya

Green cardamom powder

Method:

Heat the ghee in a deep bottomed pan. Add the seviyan and roast till golden brown. Once done, remove from heat and keep aside

Boil milk in a pan. Add the chopped nuts and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add sugar until mix well with the milk.

Grate the khoya and add it to the milk. Cook till the mixture thickens. Add the seviyan and cook for 5 minutes or till no liquid remains. Add the powdered cardamom and mix well. Garnish with chopped nuts and enjoy cold or hot!

ALMOND ROSE RABDI

Ingredients:

Almonds (without skin)

Milk

Sugar Free

Pistachio, chopped

Cardamom powder

Khoya

Rose water

Saffron Few strands

Method:

Heat a pan, cook milk till reduced to half. Reduce the heat

Crush and add saffron strands to milk, and let it cook for 5 minutes over low heat

Now add almonds, khoya and sugar free to it. Mix well & cook for 3 minutes

Add pistachio, cardamom powder, and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes

Remove from heat, and add rose water to it. Mix well and let it cool slightly.

Garnish with chopped pistachio, nuts, berries or dried rose petals. Enjoy!

VERMECILI KHEER

Ingredients:

Vermecili

Desi Ghee

Milk Full Cream

Almonds

Sugar

Cashewnut

Cardamom

Method:

Wash vermecili and put it in a sauce pan along with ghee and stir for 2 minutes

Add milk and sugar and stir well

Simmer for about 1 hour or till milk reduces to half and of creamy consistency. During this period stir from time to time

Add almonds and cashewnuts. Sprinkle crushed cardamom. And enjoy hot or cold!

GULAB LASSI

Ingredients:

Plain Yogurt (Curd)

Sugar

Water

Rose water

Rose Petal

Method:

To a large bowl add plain yogurt. Then mix it well using a whisk or hand blender until smooth

Add sugar mix it well until the sugar is mixed well with the yogurt. Now add water to thin out the lassi a bit. Add rose water and few rose petal leaf. Keep in fridge for chilling, garnish with rose petal or as per your choice and serve cold.

DON'T MISS:

Karwa Chauth 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, HD Wallpapers & More

Karwa Chauth 2022: Are you pregnant and fasting? Keep these safety tips in mind

Read More Lifestyle News