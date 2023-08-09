Karela Seekh Kebab to Khatte Meethe Aloo: Mouth-watering healthy recipes for monsoon

Monsoon healthy recipes are a great way to enjoy the season while staying healthy. Eating a balanced diet is essential to maintain good health, and monsoon recipes can provide an array of flavourful, nutritious meals that will help you stay energised and on track. These recipes often include seasonal fruits and vegetables, which are packed with vitamins and minerals, as well as complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, which provide sustained energy. Additionally, these recipes often feature healthy proteins such as lentils, beans, and fish, which are low in fat and high in important nutrients.
Finally, many monsoon recipes include herbs and spices like turmeric and cumin that are known to have anti-inflammatory properties and can help boost immunity. With these delicious yet healthy recipes, you can enjoy all the flavours of the monsoon season without compromising your health. However, the monsoon also signifies the brightest hues, spellbinding aromas and fried food cravings. Here are some healthy recipes:
Khatte Meethe Aloo
Ingredients:
- Potatoes boiled
- Desi ghee
- Cumin seeds
- Turmeric
- Fresh anardana
- Sendha salt
- Green chillies
- Ginger
- Fresh coriander
- Lemon juice
Method:
- Heat ghee in a pan
- Crackle cumin seeds, add potatoes and stir fry for two-three minutes.
- Add remaining ingredients except for anar and lemon
- Stir fry for another 2 minutes
- Finish with fresh anardana and lemon juice
- Serve hot
Tomato and Tofu Soup
Ingredients:
- Tomatoes
- Tofu
- Basil
- Cinnamon stick
- Ginger
- Star anise
- Vegetable oil
- Sugar
- Salt
Method:
- Heat oil in a pan.
- Add cinnamon stick and star anise. Add mashed ginger.
- Now add roughly chopped tomatoes. Cover and cook.
- Halfway through add basil. Cover and cook on sim till tomatoes are soft and mushy.
- Add seasoning.
- Fine strain Serve hot with tofu.
Hare Matter Ki Shammi
Ingredients:
- Green Peas
- Potato Pahari
- Ginger Chopped
- Green Chilli
- Olive Oil
- Coriander Leaves
- Chilli Powder
- Black Cumin
- Salt to taste
Method:
- Blanch the green peas.
- Put olive oil in a pan, and add black cumin to it.
- Then add green peas and sauté it till the green peas are dry
- Take it out of the heat and let it cool.
- When it's cool, add boiled and mashed potatoes, chopped coriander, chopped ginger, salt and green chilli
- Mix the above ingredients well and make tikki
- Take oil in a frying pan and stir fry the tikkis
- Serve hot with sauce or mint chutney
Karela Seekh Kebab
Ingredients:
- Ghee
- Cumin seed
- Garlic, chopped
- Ginger, chopped
- Bittergourd, grated
- Beans, chopped
- Spinach, chopped
- Grated potato
- Black pepper
- Almonds, crushed
- Khoya
- Corn
- Roasted gram flour
- Salt as required
Method:
- Put desi ghee in the cooking pan
- Add cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and sauté till golden brown
- Add karela, beans, potatoes, black pepper and salt
- Let it cook for about a couple of minutes. Then add almonds, khoya, and corn.
- Now add roasted gram flour to make the mixture into dough.
- Settle the dough on the tandoor rod for roasting and put it inside the tandoor.
- Once roasted, serve with mint or chilli chutney.
(With IANS Inputs)