Karela Seekh Kebab to Khatte Meethe Aloo: Mouth-watering healthy recipes for monsoon

Monsoon healthy recipes are a great way to enjoy the season while staying healthy. Eating a balanced diet is essential to maintain good health, and monsoon recipes can provide an array of flavourful, nutritious meals that will help you stay energised and on track. These recipes often include seasonal fruits and vegetables, which are packed with vitamins and minerals, as well as complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, which provide sustained energy. Additionally, these recipes often feature healthy proteins such as lentils, beans, and fish, which are low in fat and high in important nutrients.

Finally, many monsoon recipes include herbs and spices like turmeric and cumin that are known to have anti-inflammatory properties and can help boost immunity. With these delicious yet healthy recipes, you can enjoy all the flavours of the monsoon season without compromising your health. However, the monsoon also signifies the brightest hues, spellbinding aromas and fried food cravings. Here are some healthy recipes:

Khatte Meethe Aloo

Ingredients:

Potatoes boiled

Desi ghee

Cumin seeds

Turmeric

Fresh anardana

Sendha salt

Green chillies

Ginger

Fresh coriander

Lemon juice

Method:

Heat ghee in a pan

Crackle cumin seeds, add potatoes and stir fry for two-three minutes.

Add remaining ingredients except for anar and lemon

Stir fry for another 2 minutes

Finish with fresh anardana and lemon juice

Serve hot

Tomato and Tofu Soup

Ingredients:

Tomatoes

Tofu

Basil

Cinnamon stick

Ginger

Star anise

Vegetable oil

Sugar

Salt

Method:

Heat oil in a pan.

Add cinnamon stick and star anise. Add mashed ginger.

Now add roughly chopped tomatoes. Cover and cook.

Halfway through add basil. Cover and cook on sim till tomatoes are soft and mushy.

Add seasoning.

Fine strain Serve hot with tofu.

Hare Matter Ki Shammi

Ingredients:

Green Peas

Potato Pahari

Ginger Chopped

Green Chilli

Olive Oil

Coriander Leaves

Chilli Powder

Black Cumin

Salt to taste

Method:

Blanch the green peas.

Put olive oil in a pan, and add black cumin to it.

Then add green peas and sauté it till the green peas are dry

Take it out of the heat and let it cool.

When it's cool, add boiled and mashed potatoes, chopped coriander, chopped ginger, salt and green chilli

Mix the above ingredients well and make tikki

Take oil in a frying pan and stir fry the tikkis

Serve hot with sauce or mint chutney



Karela Seekh Kebab

Ingredients:

Ghee

Cumin seed

Garlic, chopped

Ginger, chopped

Bittergourd, grated

Beans, chopped

Spinach, chopped

Grated potato

Black pepper

Almonds, crushed

Khoya

Corn

Roasted gram flour

Salt as required

Method:

Put desi ghee in the cooking pan

Add cumin seeds, garlic, ginger and sauté till golden brown

Add karela, beans, potatoes, black pepper and salt

Let it cook for about a couple of minutes. Then add almonds, khoya, and corn.

Now add roasted gram flour to make the mixture into dough.

Settle the dough on the tandoor rod for roasting and put it inside the tandoor.

Once roasted, serve with mint or chilli chutney.

(With IANS Inputs)

