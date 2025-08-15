Is makkhan good for your health? Janmashtami’s favourite prasad explained Janmashtami is here and so is the debate on makkhan’s health benefits. Learn how to enjoy Krishna’s favourite treat while keeping your diet balanced.

New Delhi:

Janmashtami is just around the corner. The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami, the festival is celebrated with a lot of joy and pomp across the country. One of the key foods that is there in the prasad is butter, Lord Krishna’s favourite makkhan.

Butter, or makkhan, was one of Lord Krishna’s favourite treats. But today, there are a lot of debates if butter is actually good for your health. Read on to know if butter is actually good for your health.

Makkhan in Hindu culture and mythology

In Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna’s love for makkhan (freshly churned butter) is symbolic of joy, purity and abundance. Traditionally, it was made from fresh cow’s milk without preservatives, which makes it wholesome.

Nutrients in traditional makkhan

Pure homemade butter contains healthy fats, fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) and small amounts of protein. These nutrients play important roles in skin health, bone strength and hormone balance.

Health benefits of eating makkhan in moderation

From energy and gut health to brain function, traditional makkhan can be beneficial when eaten in small amounts.

Healthy Fats and Energy: Makkhan is rich in saturated fats, which in moderation, can provide sustained energy. This made it best in ancient times when diets were more physically demanding. Gut-Friendly Properties: Freshly churned butter contains small amounts of butyrate which is a short-chain fatty acid that is beneficial for gut health. It can support digestion and reduce inflammation in the intestines. Brain Function: The fats in makkhan help in the absorption of vitamins that are important for the functioning of the brain. In moderation, these fats can help in memory, focus and overall mental well-being.

Moderation Factor

While traditional makkhan is nutritious, overconsumption can lead to excess calorie and saturated fat intake. Portion control is important, especially with sedentary lifestyles.

Makkhan vs processed butter

Store-bought processed butter usually has added salt, preservatives and sometimes hydrogenated fats. These additives reduce the health benefits compared to freshly churned butter.

The heart health debate

Excess saturated fat can increase LDL cholesterol, potentially impacting heart health. Balancing butter intake with a diet rich in fibre, fruits and vegetables.

Traditional, homemade makkhan, like the kind Krishna enjoyed, can be part of a healthy diet when eaten in moderation. Its benefits boost when paired with an active lifestyle and fresh meals.

