Janmashtami 2025 prasad recipes by Kunal Kapur: Make dhaniya panjiri and panchamrit at home Chef Kunal Kapur brings you traditional recipes of dhaniya panjiri and panchamrit for Krishna Janmashtami 2025, sacred, simple, and perfect for prasad.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is being celebrated with devotion and joy today, i.e. on 16 August 2025, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. The day is filled with fasting, bhajans, matki-breaking celebrations, and the preparation of sacred prasad that carries both cultural and spiritual significance.

To honour the tradition, celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur shares two timeless offerings that are a must on Janmashtami – Dhaniya Panjiri and Panchamrit. The Panjiri is an energising concoction with roasted dry fruits and coriander, and the Panchamrit is an ambrosial preparation with milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar. Both are delicious and very nutritious, and thus are suitable for abstinence and festive rituals.

Janmashtami 2025: Dhaniya panjiri

Dhaniya Panjiri is one of the most sacred and traditional offerings to Lord Krishna during Janmashtami. Made with roasted coriander, dry fruits, and tulsi, this prasada is both nutritious and divine.

Ingredients for dhaniya panjiri

Coriander seeds – ½ cup

Ghee – 4 tbsp (divided)

Fox nuts – ½ cup

Chironji – 2 tbsp

Melon seeds – 2 tbsp

Cashew nuts, chopped – 2 tbsp

Almonds, chopped – 2 tbsp

Desiccated coconut – 5 tbsp

Raisins – handful

Cardamom powder – ¾ tsp

Powdered sugar – ½ cup

Tulsi leaves – 4–5 sprigs

How to make dhaniya panjiri

Heat 2 tbsp ghee in a pan and roast foxnuts, chironji, melon seeds, cashews, and almonds until golden. Transfer to a bowl. Add toasted desiccated coconut and raisins to the mix. Coarsely grind the roasted coriander seeds in a grinder. In the same pan, heat the remaining ghee and roast the coriander powder until aromatic. Combine the coriander with the dry fruit mix. Add cardamom powder, powdered sugar, and tulsi leaves. Mix everything well. Your aromatic Dhaniya Panjiri is ready to be served as prasad.

Janmashtami 2025: Panchamrit

Panchamrit is a divine offering made from five sacred ingredients — milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee. This ambrosial preparation symbolises purity and is essential for Janmashtami puja.

Ingredients for panchamrit

Raw cow milk – 1 cup

Homemade curd – 2–3 tbsp

Sugar – 1 tbsp

Honey – 2 tsp

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Almonds, chopped – 1 tbsp

Raisins – handful

Cashew nuts, chopped – 1 tbsp

Chironji – 1 tbsp

Melon seeds – 1 tbsp

Fox nuts – handful

Ganga jal – a dash (optional)

Rose water – 2 tsp

Tulsi leaves – 4–5 sprigs

How to make panchamrit

In a clean bowl, add raw milk. Mix in curd, sugar, honey, and ghee. Stir until smooth. Add almonds, raisins, cashews, chironji, melon seeds, and foxnuts. For added sanctity, include a dash of Ganga jal and rose water. Finish with tulsi leaves and mix thoroughly. Your divine Panchamrit is ready to serve during Janmashtami puja.

As Chef Kunal Kapur beautifully puts it, the essence of festive food lies in simplicity and devotion. Dhaniya Panjiri and Panchamrit are not only recipes but also offerings of love and gratitude to Lord Krishna.

This Janmashtami 2025, prepare these sacred dishes at home, share them with your loved ones, and experience the joy of devotion blended with fine taste. May Bal Gopal bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to every home.