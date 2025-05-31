Jamun vs Phalsa: Which Indian berry is the better choice to have during summer season? Many hydrating fruits that are highly healthful begin to appear as soon as summer starts. They also include Jamun and Phalsa. Let's find out which of these two is more suitable for the summer: Phalsa or Jamun.

New Delhi:

The hunt for fruits that both cool the body and promote health starts as soon as summer arrives. Phalsa and jamun are two unique berries that Indians particularly like in the summer. Although each of these berries is tiny and purple, they differ in flavour and health advantages. Nonetheless, these two berries are highly popular among humans and have many health benefits. Let's find out which one is more suitable for the summer.

Jamun

Jamun is astringent in taste, and the medicinal properties present in it make it an excellent superfood in summer. It has many health benefits.

Controls blood sugar (beneficial for diabetes).

Purifies the blood.

Provides relief from skin and stomach problems.

Strengthens the immune system.

Phalsa

Phalsa are small purple-coloured berries, which are sweet and sour and are very refreshing. It also has several health benefits.

Reduces body heat.

Protects from heatstroke and dehydration.

Improves the digestive system.

Provides relief from inflammation and fever.

What is better?

Phalsa is an excellent choice if you're looking for freshness and coolness in the summer. Jamun, on the other hand, may be more advantageous for you if blood sugar regulation, digestion, and skin benefits are your top priorities. Since each fruit has its own advantages, it is important to eat them in moderation, depending on the season.

