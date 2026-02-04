Jaggery vs Sugar: Can diabetics and heart patients really make the switch? Is jaggery a healthier alternative to sugar for diabetics and heart patients? A doctor explains its effect on blood sugar, heart health, and whether it’s truly safe.

New Delhi:

Currently, there is a trend of using jaggery over sugar. It is considered a healthier alternative to white sugar. But, wait? Many have a question: Is it safe for people with diabetes and heart disease? Don’t worry, we'll help you to solve this mystery. It is necessary to consult an expert if you are having jaggery and clear all the doubts.

Many people believe that jaggery is a “natural” sweetener and therefore healthier than white sugar. In Indian households, jaggery is commonly used in sweets, tea, and traditional foods like puran poli, chikki, Pongal, or sambhar. Even many people have Gurwali chai on a regular basis and tend to avoid sugar. Did you know? Jaggery contains some minerals and is less processed than sugar, which adds to its healthy image.

However, when it comes to people with diabetes or heart problems, choosing the right sweetener is the need of the hour. Don’t just blindly use jaggery because others are doing so. It is imperative for diabetics and heart patients to follow the guidelines given by the expert only.

Is jaggery better than sugar for diabetics?

Many diabetics have switched from sugar to jaggery. So, they think it is OKAY to have jaggery as it is a natural sweetener. Jaggery is made from sugarcane juice or palm sap and contains iron, potassium, and magnesium in small quantities. However, nutritionally, jaggery and white sugar are very similar as they are high in carbohydrates and calories and are not advisable for diabetics and heart patients.

Jaggery is also known to have a high glycaemic index (GI), which means it can raise blood sugar levels, just like sugar. Even though jaggery is less refined, it is not safe for regular use. According to Dr Harshil Desai, Consultant interventional cardiologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, diabetics should understand that “natural” does not always mean “diabetes-friendly. So, those repeated sugar spikes can damage blood vessels and cause inflammation, raising the risk of heart attack, stroke, and worsening of existing heart disease over time. It is necessary to exercise caution while using a jaggery. Avoid using jaggery in larger amounts.

When it comes to heart patients, too much sugar intake, coming from white sugar or jaggery, can invite several heart-related complications. Yes, that’s right! Many can experience unhealthy weight gain and obesity, which can pressure the heart. High sugar intake also increases triglyceride levels, leading to fatty deposits in blood vessels and compromising the heart's functioning. Over time, it can increase bad (LDL) cholesterol and reduce good (HDL) cholesterol, raising the risk of heart disease, blocked arteries, and heart attacks. So, regulate your sugar intake and save your heart.

For both diabetics and heart patients, jaggery should be consumed only occasionally and in very small quantities, if at all. It should never be considered a free or healthy replacement for sugar. Portion control is key, and any sweetener should be used only after consulting a doctor or dietitian.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Sugar, protein and superfoods: How to eat right during cancer treatment