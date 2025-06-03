Is jamun vinegar the new superfood you need to try? Know benefits It will work better if you drink jamun vinegar rather than the fruit. Jamun also aids in weight loss; eating it helps one maintain a healthy weight.

New Delhi:

In the summer season, a lot of seasonal fruits are available at the market. The health benefits of these seasonal fruits are substantial. Jamun is one such example; it has lots of attributes in addition to being wonderful to eat. People with diabetes can get the blood they need from Jamun. Numerous minerals, including vitamins, iron, fibre, and potassium, are also abundant in it. Consuming jamun vinegar can be more beneficial than eating jamun as a fruit.

Experts say jamun vinegar helps maintain a balanced state of health. Regular ingestion also keeps the body's Vata, Pitta, and Kapha balance intact. Jamun has antibacterial qualities that guard against a variety of illnesses. Jamun vinegar has also been shown to aid in weight loss. The consumption of jamun vinegar has no negative effects.

Let's know the benefits of consuming jamun vinegar:

Beneficial for diabetics: A diabetic's condition is brought on by an increase in the body's glucose levels, but jamun vinegar's anti-diabetic qualities help patients with diabetes. Jamun vinegar is recommended for diabetic individuals in order to balance their bodies' hyperkalaemia. Jamun vinegar's antimicrobial qualities lower blood sugar levels and turn them into energy. Diabetes patients' insulin levels stay regulated if they frequently drink jamun vinegar at night.

Digestive system remains healthy: People suffering from indigestion should also consume jamun vinegar. It has anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties, which help in eliminating stomach bacteria. Fibre is also found in abundance in jamun vinegar, which prevents chronic diseases like diarrhoea. Oxalic acid, folic acid, and gallic acid present in jamun vinegar are beneficial to overcome the problem of indigestion, which helps in relieving gas and constipation in the stomach.

Relief from kidney stones: Many people suffer from the problem of kidney stones. To get relief from stones, many types of remedies and medicines are used. But to remove kidney stones, it is advisable to use jamun vinegar. The nutrients and anti-bacterial properties found in jamun vinegar help in burning the stones slowly and expelling them through urine.

Prevents urine infection: Urine infection occurs due to many reasons, such as using public toilets, an increasing amount of bacteria in the kidney and bladder, etc. Jamun vinegar is beneficial to prevent this. The amount of vitamins and minerals found in it helps in maintaining the functioning of the body by eliminating the bacteria present in the body. To get rid of urinary infections and disorders, consume jamun vinegar regularly.

ALSO READ: Honey and ginger together are beneficial for health, know the right way to consume