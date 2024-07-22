Is it beneficial or harmful to drink milk on an empty stomach? Know right time and way to drink

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether it is beneficial or harmful to drink milk on an empty stomach.

We all know that milk is beneficial for our health, it is a superfood in itself. Milk is rich in nutrients. It contains essential multinutrients like calcium, protein and healthy fat in large quantities. Drinking milk gives life to weak bones, strengthens muscles, keeps the body active and also sharpens the mind. The vitamin D present in it improves the functioning of the brain. But many people have this question in their mind can we consume milk on an empty stomach in the morning? So, let's know what is the right time to drink milk.

Whether you drink milk in the morning or at night can be a personal choice. Let us tell you, drinking milk on an empty stomach in the morning depends on the health condition of the person and also on the type of milk.

Benefits of drinking milk in the morning

Drinking milk in the morning improves your digestive system. Drinking milk in the morning gives life to weak bones and strengthens the muscles. Also, those who want to increase their weight should drink milk in the morning.

Disadvantages of drinking milk in the morning

Some people may have problems with lactose in milk, which can cause stomach pain, diarrhoea or gas. Drinking milk on an empty stomach can cause acidity or heartburn. People who want to drink milk on an empty stomach should drink cold milk instead of hot milk so that it does not cause problems related to the digestive system and acidity.

Know the right time and way to drink milk

You can drink milk in the morning but eat some fruit or breakfast before drinking it. Never drink milk on an empty stomach, rather drink it with some food. It is better to drink low-fat or skimmed milk, especially if you want to lose weight or are concerned about heart health. Drinking milk before sleeping at night can also be beneficial, as it can help in improving sleep. Also, drink warm milk mixed with turmeric.

