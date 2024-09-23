Is eating banana with milk beneficial or harmful for health, know what expert has to say

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is eating banana with milk beneficial or harmful

We have been hearing for centuries that the combination of milk and banana is beneficial for health. These two are such food items that when consumed together, weight increases rapidly, the body gets energy, and remains active throughout the day. But many people believe that bananas should not be consumed mixed with milk, it can cause many health problems. Now to know how much truth is there in this, we talked to Dr. Shrey Srivastava, General Physician at Sharda Hospital located in Greater Noida, to know what is the truth and what is the myth.

Benefits:

According to the doctor, the mixture of banana and milk is a popular food recipe, especially if it is used in the form of a smoothie and people consume it with great gusto. Dr. Shrey says that experts have mixed opinions on whether bananas should be eaten mixed with milk or not. Some nutritionists argue that consuming bananas and milk together balances carbohydrates, proteins, and essential vitamins. Bananas are rich in potassium, vitamin B6, and fiber, while milk is an excellent source of calcium and protein. Together, they are a nutritious snack, especially for athletes or people who need a quick energy boost.

Drawbacks:

Many experts believe that mixing bananas and milk can cause digestive problems such as bloating and indigestion due to the opposite nature of these foods. It is believed that this combination can disturb the digestive fire of the body, which can slow down digestion and lead to the formation of toxins. Some health experts also suggest that this combination can lead to mucus formation, especially in people who suffer from respiratory problems.

How should it be consumed?

Doctors say that we all know that consuming banana and milk together provides many nutritional benefits to the body, so it is important to listen to your body. If you do not have any kind of discomfort or harm, then you should consume them together. On the other hand, if you feel that consuming them together is causing some problem then eating them separately may be the best option.

