Struggling with irregular periods? These superfoods can regulate your periods, boost hormonal balance

New Delhi:

A lot of women tend to suffer from irregular periods, which can be stressful, uncomfortable, and also a sign of an underlying hormonal imbalance. While occasional fluctuations are common, consistent irregular menstrual cycles can affect your fertility, mood, and overall health.

There are medications that help with irregular periods; however, making small dietary changes and adding nutrient-rich foods to your diet can help regulate your cycle naturally. Superfoods packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can help in balancing hormones, improving reproductive health, and easing menstrual discomfort. Here are some superfoods that can regulate your periods and boost hormonal balance.

Superfoods to regulate periods and improve hormonal balance

Flaxseeds: Rich in lignans and omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds help regulate oestrogen levels. They also improve ovulation patterns, which makes cycles more regular. Sesame Seeds: Packed with zinc, calcium, and healthy fats, sesame seeds help in hormone production and balance progesterone levels, which is important for regular cycles. Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, which improve ovarian health and help regulate hormonal fluctuations. Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and fenugreek leaves give iron, magnesium, and folate. These nutrients help fight anaemia from irregular bleeding and reduce symptoms of PMS. Papaya: Papaya contains carotene, which stimulates oestrogen production and promotes smoother menstrual flow. It is beneficial for delayed or irregular cycles. Nuts (Almonds & Walnuts): These are great sources of vitamin E, selenium, and omega-3s. They help regulate reproductive hormones and reduce inflammation linked to period pain. Chia Seeds: These are high in fibre and omega-3s, which help stabilise blood sugar levels. This indirectly balances hormones and supports a healthy menstrual cycle. Turmeric: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric helps in liver detoxification, which is important for healthy metabolism of oestrogen and hormone balance.

